Donald Trump began his weekend with a furious digital offensive, taking to social media in the early hours to declare his popularity with the American electorate was at an all-time high. In a winded rant posted to Truth Social on Saturday morning, the President attempted to rewrite the narrative surrounding his current standing with the public. However, the data available from major polling institutions paints a starkly different picture of his second term.

'I HAVE JUST GOTTEN THE HIGHEST POLL NUMBERS OF MY 'POLITICAL CAREER',' crowed the president. While the capitalised declaration suggests confidence, it remains unclear exactly which data set Trump is referencing to support such a bold claim.

Reality Check: Why Major Polls Contradict the President's Claims

The President's assertion of record-breaking popularity clashes directly with multiple surveys conducted in November, which indicate his approval rating has slumped to the lowest point of his second term. The disconnect between Trump's online proclamation and the statistical reality is significant.

Leading polling organisations have flagged a sharp decline in public support. An Ipsos/Reuters poll places his approval rating at a dismal -22, while an AP-NORC poll shows an even steeper drop to -26. Even looking at the most optimistic figures available, the President's standing remains underwater. According to RealClearPolling, the most favourable numbers come from the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports, which still positions him at -4.

Late-Night Mockery: How Jimmy Kimmel Turned the Tables

The President's fixation on ratings provided fodder for his long-time late-night nemesis, Jimmy Kimmel. On Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host dissected Trump's social media habits during his opening monologue. Kimmel highlighted a specific Truth Social post where Trump had labelled him a 'bum' suffering from 'VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS.'

'If anyone knows about bad ratings, it's this guy,' Kimmel quipped, before segueing into a montage of news anchors discussing Trump's sinking approval numbers. Kimmel also capitalised on the timing of the President's attacks to prove he occupies a prime spot in Trump's viewing schedule.

'12:49 a.m., 11 minutes after the show ended on the East Coast,' Kimmel noted, pinpointing the timestamp of the attack. 'Which is nice. He watches us live. Hi, Mr. President.'

Kimmel waved to the camera, adding, 'Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube... It's viewers like you who keep us on the air.'

Economic Anxiety: The Disconnect on Inflation and Affordability

Despite the contentious boast of scoring his 'highest numbers ever,' Trump was forced to concede that his polling regarding the economy leaves much to be desired. He attempted to frame the current financial landscape as a work in progress that the public has yet to understand.

'While my great work on the Economy has not yet been fully appreciated, it will be! Things are really Rockin',' he said. 'Stopping WARS and Foreign Relations seems to be a strong suit. Also great, The Border and Stopping Crime. I predict that the Economy, with the already HIGHEST STOCK MARKET, EVER, and prices coming sharply down from the Biden disaster, will soon be at the top of the list.'

However, the President's optimism ignores the political fallout seen earlier this month. The cost of living evolved into a critical vulnerability for the Republican Party, which was shellacked in the November 2025 elections. Democratic campaigns successfully capitalised on voter frustration by focusing intensely on addressing affordability.

Data Versus Rhetoric: Measuring the Cost of Living Crisis

Independent analysis suggests the President has a steep hill to climb regarding his economic reputation. According to CNN data analyst Harry Enten, Trump is currently scoring a -34 on inflation. This represents a staggering drop of 37 points from his +3 standing at the start of his second term.

Furthermore, Trump's claim that prices are 'sharply down' is not reflected in the daily reality of most voters or the available data. While the costs of specific commodities like eggs and petrol have decreased, overall grocery prices have continued to rise, contradicting the President's repeated assertions that they've fallen.

Trump did correctly identify his stronger policy areas. Foreign policy, immigration, and crime remain his best-polling topics, though even these are not overwhelmingly positive. Per RealClearPolling's aggregates, he scores -9.6 on foreign policy, -3.7 on immigration, and breaks even on crime.