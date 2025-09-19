The lawsuit, filed in July 2025, targets right-wing American commentator Candace Owens and her media business, alleging a calculated campaign of defamation intended to drive audience growth and increase profits. Owens, who has millions of social media followers, has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron is a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux — a false assertion that has circulated online since 2021.

Legal Action Moves to the United States

Representing the Macrons is US attorney Tom Clare of Clare Locke, a firm known for handling high-profile defamation cases. Speaking on the BBC's 'Fame Under Fire' podcast, Clare confirmed that the couple intends to present 'scientific' evidence in court to demonstrate conclusively that Brigitte Macron is a biological woman.

Timeline of the Allegations

The rumour that Brigitte Macron was born male first gained traction in December 2021, after a YouTube video by French bloggers Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey spread widely online. In early 2024, the Macrons successfully sued Roy and Rey in a French court, but the ruling was overturned on appeal in 2025. The appeals court judged that the case did not meet the legal definition of defamation under French law, primarily due to protections around freedom of expression.

The Macrons have since taken that case to France's highest court. Meanwhile, the more recent US lawsuit, filed in the state of Delaware, accuses Owens of ignoring all available evidence refuting her claims and instead promoting conspiracy theorists and known defamers on her platforms.

However, since then, libellous rumours regarding the gender of the French First Lady, Brigitte Macron, have circulated online triggering widespread controversy and debate across various social media platforms. In response, her supporters have actively countered the speculation by sharing photographs they claim depict a young Brigitte Macron. Many of these images have been posted under the hashtag #brigittemacron in an effort to reinforce her identity and challenge the misinformation.

Owens Doubles Down

Owens has repeatedly affirmed her belief in the theory, stating in March 2024 that she would 'stake [her] entire professional reputation' on Brigitte Macron being male. Her stance has not changed despite growing public backlash and legal threats.

In response to the Delaware lawsuit, Owens' legal team has filed a motion to dismiss. They argue that the claims should not be pursued in Delaware, where her companies are incorporated, since the allegations were not made in connection with her business operations. Her lawyers also claim that defending the case in that jurisdiction would impose 'substantial financial and operational hardship'.

Who Is Jean-Michel Trogneux?

According to court filings, Jean-Michel Trogneux is Brigitte Macron's older brother. He resides in Amiens, in northern France, where both he and Brigitte were raised alongside four other siblings. He attended Emmanuel Macron's presidential inaugurations in both 2017 and 2022.

Brigitte Macron, born in 1953, has three children from a previous marriage, born in 1975, 1977 and 1984. She also has seven grandchildren. She met Emmanuel Macron when he was a student at a theatre workshop she was running at his high school in Amiens.

What Comes Next?

The case is expected to progress in the coming months, and could involve public disclosure of private medical and photographic records if it proceeds to trial. It remains unclear whether the court will accept the scientific evidence or grant Owens' motion to dismiss.

Experts say that if the case moves forward, it could set a precedent in how international public figures respond to defamation originating in American media spaces.