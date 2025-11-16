Donald Trump's health is once again being scrutinised after recent reports revealed that he received three mRNA vaccinations that have now been linked to various types of illnesses.

Nicolas Hulscher, an epidemiologist and author of various papers on the COVID-19 vaccine, posted a controversial claim on X.

Donald Trump's Mental Acuity in Question Again

According to him, the POTUS allegedly received three mRNA vaccinations that have now been linked to 146 different types of brain-related problems, such as dementia, stroke, encephalitis, psychosis, schizophrenia, cognitive impairment, and delusions.

President Donald Trump allegedly received 3 mRNA injections that have now been linked to 146 serious brain and psychiatric adverse events including but not limited to: prion disease, stroke, encephalitis, dementia, schizophrenia, psychosis, cognitive impairment, and delusions. https://t.co/F45bA9kaVQ pic.twitter.com/ENVh1g45vD — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) November 15, 2025

Last month, a memorandum from Trump's White House physician Sean Barbabella revealed that the president completed a comprehensive follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump underwent advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive assessments. Results of his medical tests reportedly revealed that he's in the best of health. In fact, the physician claimed that Trump's cardiovascular vitality was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Donald Trump Continues to Spark Dementia Rumours

However, despite the physician's statement that Trump is healthy and well, this has not stopped critics from claiming that he isn't. In fact, allegations suggesting that Trump has dementia have been circulating online for many years.

Journalist Adam Gabbatt penned an article for The Guardian, where he called some of Trump's behaviours strange. He added that the POTUS exhibited the behaviours in question during his campaign events, interviews, and even during his spontaneous public remarks.

On one occasion, Trump reportedly switched topics without thinking things through.

'He'll just switch topics without self-regulation, without having a coherent narrative,' senior lecturer Harry Segal said.

Another instance saw Trump seemingly unable to recall the aid that the US gave Gaza. He said that the US gave Gaza $60 million.

'You really at least want to have somebody say thank you. No other country gave anything. Nobody acknowledged it, nobody talks about it and it makes you feel a little bad when you do that and you know you have other countries not giving anything, none of the European countries ​by the way gave – I mean nobody gave but us,' Trump said.

However, it is important to note that other countries also gave financial aid to Gaza.

Donald Trump Faces Accelerating Cognitive Decline?

Last month, Cornell expert Segal claimed that Trump has been showing signs of accelerating cognitive decline.

The POTUS was holding a town hall event in Philadelphia when he suddenly decided to play music and DJ his way through the night.

'Trump has shown evidence of dementia for the past year as indicated by his strange gait, phonemic paraphasia—when he begins a word and can't finish it—and decline in the complexity of his words and concepts. This limited capacity explains his poor debate performance, but there are two more disturbing signs of his decline,' Segal said.

Trump Confuses MoCa Test With IQ Test

Trump also drew flak after mistaking the dementia test known as the Montreat Cognitive Assessment (MoCa) for an IQ test.

Melania Trump's husband said that the exam was hard, but he aced it with flying colours.

Trump then went as far as criticising his opponents and calling them 'low IQ persons.'

According to NDTV, the short assessment was intended to identify early signs of dementia and was not an IQ test.