Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has warned that America faces a looming 'Greater Depression.' He bases this on analysts' predictions that a recession—or something far worse—will happen because of sweeping US tariffs. His advice to people is to take action now to safeguard themselves from the crisis and to build wealth at the same time.

Kiyosaki endorses Bitcoin and precious metals such as gold and silver as the path to wealth. He tweeted months ago, 'I strongly believe, by 2035, that one Bitcoin will be over $1 million, gold will be $30K, and silver $3,000 per coin. You may come through this crisis a very rich person."

On 25 October 2025, the finance guru added Ethereum to his preferred assets. His X post read, 'People who acquire Ethereum today at $4,000 will be like the rich who invested in Bitcoin when it was $4,000.'

Currently, Bitcoin is nearly $115,500, Ethereum is around $4,200, while gold and silver prices are approximately $4,070 and $49.51 per ounce, respectively. Although some consider Kiyosaki's long-term forecasts to be optimistic, the upward trend across these assets supports his bullish outlook.

The Growing Divide: The 'Grand Canyon'

Kiyosaki describes the widening gap between the rich and the poor as the 'Grand Canyon'. He notes the widespread financial hardship—people struggling to make ends meet, cope with inflation, and stay employed.

He believes that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the key assets to gaining financial freedom in the next economic era. 'New thinkers' will put money into innovative businesses or safe-haven assets like gold or silver. They will also invest in cryptocurrencies and avoid relying solely on fiat money.

Old thinkers, by contrast, cling to traditional financial habits: getting an education, working long hours, saving money, and investing in retirement plans. Kiyosaki suggests that not risking the old ways could leave people behind in the ongoing economic transformation.

Bull Case for Precious Metals

Gold remains the classic safe-haven asset during uncertain times, with no risk of depreciation like printed money. The materials sector—including gold and silver stocks—has outperformed the broad market and led the bull run in 2025.

Kiyosaki was spot on when he predicted in 2023 that gold would hit $3,700 this year. Silver prices are edging higher and could top $50 sooner rather than later. He is a critic of paper money, warning that rising debt levels and hyperinflation will erode the purchasing power of the dollar and other fiat currencies.

According to the World Gold Council, central banks have increased gold purchases since April 2025, especially after President Trump announced reciprocal tariffs. Heightened geopolitical risks also boost demand for precious metals.

The Rise of Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin's reputation as a highly volatile investment persists due to its wild price swings and crashes. Still, its popularity continues to rise, despite its history of multiple crashes.

Mega-cap tech stocks dominate the investment landscape, which could force investors to diversify and move into non-equity hedges to mitigate concentration risk. For example, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently lifted the ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (cETNs), giving retail investors more options.

Kiyosaki urges people to heed his call and not miss out on Bitcoin and precious metals like gold or silver. He suggests that the "new normal"—the ongoing economic changes—has arrived, and those who act now will be better positioned to benefit.

Disclaimer: Our content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or consult a financial advisor. Investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.