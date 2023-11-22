Sunak, accompanied by ministers, diplomats, and philanthropists representing approximately 20 nations, convened at a one-day Global Food Security Summit in London on Monday.

During the summit, he urged leaders across the world to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and other state-of-the-art technologies in their concerted efforts to eradicate malnutrition globally. Sunak emphasised the pivotal role that innovative technologies could play in transforming the landscape of nutrition and healthcare worldwide.

Sunak's appeal comes at a crucial juncture when malnutrition remains a pressing global challenge, affecting millions of lives, particularly in developing nations.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom underscored the urgency of the situation, highlighting the devastating impact of malnutrition on the physical and cognitive development of children, as well as its broader implications for communities and economies.

He pointed out that the world must move beyond conventional approaches and embrace a new era of collaboration and innovation to tackle this pervasive issue.

"Climate change, conflict and population rise mean ever greater challenges to food supplies, so we need a fundamental shift in the way we approach food security, with a focus on long-term solutions to stop food crises before they start. And we need to harness the full power of science and technology to ensure supplies are resilient to threats like conflict, drought and floods," stated Sunak.

One of the key components of Sunak's vision is the integration of AI technologies to analyse and predict malnutrition trends, enabling more targeted and efficient interventions. AI can process vast amounts of data to identify patterns, allowing for early detection of malnutrition risk factors and facilitating timely and precise responses.

The utilisation of AI technology to combat malnutrition can be seen in current projects developing fortified and bio-fortified crops that can address specific nutritional deficiencies prevalent in different regions.

This approach aligns with the broader goal of creating resilient agricultural systems capable of ensuring food security while enhancing the nutritional value of crops.

The event was jointly hosted by Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, in collaboration with the Children's Investment Fund Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Today's answer cannot be about rich countries 'doing development' to others. We need to work together as partners, shaping narratives which developing countries own and deliver," said Foreign Secretary David Cameron in his introduction.

Activists from Medical Aid for Palestinians also staged a protest outside the Lancaster House conference venue, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict to facilitate the urgent delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The group's chief executive, Melanie Ward, said: "It is good that they are talking about addressing food and security in the world. But if they're going to do that seriously, they cannot ignore the situation in Gaza, where 2.2 million people are at risk of starvation."

"Because of the siege that's been imposed on Gaza, the amount of aid that's gotten in the last month is only enough for about two normal days in Gaza. So less than 10 per cent of the food needed to keep people in Gaza alive is actually getting in."

The Chancellor's call to action has garnered support from global leaders, with several countries expressing their commitment to joining the collaborative effort.

The proposed international task force aims to pool resources, share expertise, and coordinate research and development initiatives to accelerate progress in the fight against malnutrition.

As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, Sunak's vision offers a beacon of hope, emphasising the potential of AI and science to drive transformative change.

The international community now faces the task of translating this vision into tangible action, setting the stage for a new era in the global fight against malnutrition.

Rishi Sunak's rallying cry serves as a reminder that, in the face of adversity, innovation and collaboration can pave the way for a healthier and more equitable world.