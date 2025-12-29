The celebrity chef reportedly used his father-of-the-bride address to twist the knife into an ongoing family feud as daughter Holly Ramsay married Olympic icon Adam Peaty. While the star-studded ceremony was filled with A-list glamour, the absence of the groom's parents cast a long shadow over the nuptials.

How The Ramsay Peaty Wedding Feud Erupted

Gordon Ramsay is never one to mince words, but his latest alleged outburst took place in the high-stakes environment of his own daughter's wedding. According to reports, the Hell's Kitchen star delivered a speech that was as sharp as his professional knives, specifically targeting the notable absence of Adam's parents, Caroline and Mark Peaty.

The rift reportedly reached a breaking point after Adam's mother, Caroline, was excluded from Holly's hen party celebrations. Further tensions arose when it was claimed that Adam's father was only invited at the eleventh hour, with the caveat that he would be seated at the back of the venue.

Why Gordon Ramsay's Speech Sparked Fresh Controversy

During the celebrations, Gordon reportedly told the couple that his wife, Tana Ramsay, 'will be a good mum to them both'. This comment was interpreted as a direct swipe at the Peatys, who were watching the fallout of the family fracture from afar.

In what witnesses described as an 'explosive' moment, the chef told Adam he was a 'fortunate man' before gesturing to Tana as an example of what the swimmer has to look forward to. He then allegedly turned to Holly and remarked, 'Shame you don't have the same', further highlighting the exclusion of her new in-laws.

The guest list for the wedding featured the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, yet the groom's side of the church was conspicuously empty. Adam's sister, Bethany, was the only member of the Peaty family in attendance, serving as a bridesmaid while her parents remained at home.

Before the wedding took place, a devastated Caroline Peaty, 60, expressed her heartbreak over the situation, stating that she felt as though her heart had been cut out. She lamented the fact that her family had been broken and split apart, specifically because of the tensions surrounding the wedding arrangements.

A family insider later lashed out at the Ramsays, suggesting that the isolation of Adam's parents was a calculated move from the beginning. The source claimed that Gordon and Tana should have shown more compassion towards Mark and Caroline, who sacrificed significantly to support Adam's legendary swimming career.

The insider also aimed at Bethany Peaty, suggesting she had 'betrayed' her mother to align herself with the Ramsays' high-profile celebrity lifestyle. They noted that her appearance and personality seemed to have changed to fit into the world of TV shows like The Savoy or Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars.

Despite the public barbs, Caroline Peaty has maintained a stance of forgiveness, publicly telling her son that she and Mark will always love him. She expressed hope for a long and happy marriage for the couple, even as she admitted she feared their relationship might be over for good.

For now, the golden couple of British sport and social media begins married life amidst a very public family divide.