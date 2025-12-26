Snoop Dogg will headline a halftime show for Netflix during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. The rap legend will take centre stage during the highly anticipated NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

Streaming giant Netflix is doubling down on its festive sports strategy following the massive success of last year's show featuring Beyoncé. This year, the spotlight turns to the 'D-O-Double-G' himself to keep the holiday momentum high.

Ever since he burst onto the scene alongside Dr. Dre in 1993, Snoop has been an unstoppable force in the music industry. He has successfully transitioned from a breakout rap artist into a global cultural icon with staggering commercial reach.

The Rise Of Snoop Dogg's Massive Net Worth

His journey from the streets of Long Beach to the pinnacle of global entertainment has been paved with multi-platinum albums and shrewd investments. These diverse business ventures have helped build Snoop Dogg's massive net worth to an estimated $160 million (£126 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, the path to such immense wealth was far from straightforward for the 53-year-old superstar. Snoop recently admitted that he faced significant financial hurdles that once threatened to derail his entire empire.

Speaking on the Business Untitled podcast, the rapper shared how early career mistakes became expensive but necessary lessons. He explained that his growth as a mogul came from a willingness to learn from 'bad business' and poor contract choices.

'I never try to do things that everybody else has done,' Snoop remarked during the interview, as reported by The Mirror US. He credits his current success to surrounding himself with advisors who are 'smarter' than he is in certain fields.

Overcoming Bankruptcy To Secure Snoop Dogg's Massive Net Worth

At one point, his financial team recommended filing for bankruptcy to address his debts. Snoop recalled his accountant saying, 'We should just do bankruptcy,' during one of the lowest ebbs of his professional life.

The rapper famously refused the advice, citing a sense of personal pride and a desire to protect his reputation. 'If I say bankruptcy, then I look like I f----- off everything,' he admitted with his characteristic bluntness.

By steering through those turbulent times without declaring insolvency, he managed to rebuild his brand into the powerhouse it is today. This experience has turned him into a vocal advocate for financial literacy, particularly within the education system.

He believes that young people should be equipped with the tools to manage money before they enter the professional world. Snoop's own story serves as a cautionary yet inspiring tale of resilience and strategic growth in the face of adversity.

The upcoming Holiday Halftime Party on Netflix promises to be more than just a solo performance. Snoop will perform alongside a lineup that includes country singer Lainey Wilson.

The show will also feature the animated singing voices of Huntrix, the group from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters. This blend of traditional star power and modern digital content highlights Snoop's ability to bridge different entertainment worlds.

Fans can tune in to the Lions versus Vikings matchup on Christmas Day, with kick-off scheduled for 4:30pm EST. The halftime extravaganza is expected to light up screens between 5:40pm and 6:15pm EST.