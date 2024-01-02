YouTuber MrBeast has turned down Elon Musk's request to upload his videos to X and explained why he doesn't want to use the controversy-plagued social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

James Stephen, who is better known by his online alias MrBeast, recently took to X to announce his latest YouTube video. "I uploaded, go watch or I'll drop kick you," he wrote.

I uploaded, go watch or I’ll drop kick you — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

The comments section of his X post was soon flooded with requests to post the video on X as well. Unsurprisingly, Musk appeared to endorse the idea.

"Upload on this platform too," X user DogeDesigner added. "Yeah," Musk replied. MrBeast then explained why he thinks uploading his videos to X is a bad idea.

My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/



I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking! — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 30, 2023

"My videos cost millions to make, and even if they got a billion views on X, it wouldn't fund a fraction of it," the widely popular YouTuber wrote. Nevertheless, he said he is willing to "test stuff" once monetisation is "really cranking".

At the time of writing, his latest video, "I Spent 7 Days In Solitary Confinement", has garnered over 54 million views. It is also worth noting that MrBeast has 224 million subscribers.

This may go down as one of the most significant moments in the history of Twitter pic.twitter.com/x6iiX15fCe — Turner Novak 🍌🧢 (@TurnerNovak) July 8, 2023

To recap, Musk made the same suggestion back in June 2023. "Post to this platform too. Earnings per view should be competitive with YouTube. If not, we will adjust," Musk replied to one of MrBeast's posts.

Why does Elon Musk want creators to post on X?

Since acquiring the social media platform in 2022, Musk has been sparing no effort to encourage creators to post their original content on X. Likewise, he revamped the platform's ad strategy last month to boost advertising revenue and attract small to medium-sized businesses.

On the downside, you need to have a verified account via the premium subscription option to generate revenue on X. The company pays users based on advertising and the engagement they generate.

Aside from this, there's a Twitch-like option that allows users to subscribe to their favourite creators in exchange for exclusive content. As expected, some X users poked fun at MrBeast's rejection of Musk's suggestion.

He told Elon "You cant afford me lil bro" 😂 — NBA Cringe Takes (@NBA_Cringe) December 30, 2023

"He told Elon: 'You can't afford me lil bro'," one user wrote. "X is not a place for video. Elon can shout as much as he can," another user pointed out. "Exactly. X doesn't pay well. Don't do it," wrote another.

Lol, mr. Beast told Elon Musk "X sucks". pic.twitter.com/2sSExIR9tX — Viking Fella 🔱 (@VikingCoffie) December 31, 2023

It is estimated that MrBeast makes between $2 million (about £1.57 million) and $4 million (about £3.14 million) per month from YouTube, as per a report by DailyMail.