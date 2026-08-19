New 'Grand Theft Auto 6' leaked footage has triggered a fresh wave of copyright takedowns by Rockstar Games just days before the highly anticipated game's next official reveal, sharpening questions over what legal consequences the person behind the leaks could face.

The individual or group identifying itself as CyberLeek has reportedly continued releasing material despite efforts to remove the footage. Forbes reported that the leaker has claimed to have further releases planned, while the latest leaks have included previously unseen gameplay footage and other details about 'GTA 6'.

Why Rockstar Is Targeting the GTA 6 Leaks

The latest leak emerged on 18 August, with gameplay clips and material purportedly connected to 'GTA 6' spreading rapidly online. Additional footage followed, including a clip showing driving gameplay.

The appearance of a relatively recent song on an in-game radio station has led to speculation that at least some of the material could originate from a newer development build.

Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two Interactive have responded with copyright takedown requests. It is an approach that allows the companies to target unauthorised copies of copyrighted material appearing on websites and social-media platforms.

The situation is particularly sensitive because the leaks have arrived shortly before a planned major 'GTA 6' reveal. The game is currently scheduled for release on 19 November 2026, while an extended look is expected on Netflix on 27 August.

What Legal Consequences Could the Leaker Face?

The precise consequences depend heavily on how the leaked material was obtained. Depending on the jurisdiction and evidence, potential consequences could range from copyright-related civil claims and financial damages to criminal charges.

Those criminal charges would be more likely if investigators establish that the material was obtained through hacking, unauthorised access or theft of confidential data.

According to reports, possible legal issues could include copyright infringement, data theft and potentially extortion. The situation could become considerably more serious if investigators establish that computer systems were hacked or confidential information was deliberately stolen.

Copyright law is perhaps the most straightforward issue. Rockstar owns intellectual-property rights in its game footage and other development materials. Publishing or distributing unauthorised copies could therefore expose individuals or websites to takedown demands and potentially civil legal action.

However, simply possessing or reposting leaked material does not automatically establish that someone committed a hacking offence. Investigators would need to establish how the material was obtained and whether the person involved had authorised access.

If the footage originated with someone who had legitimate access to Rockstar's development systems, that could introduce another layer of potential legal problems, particularly if confidentiality agreements or employment contracts were breached.

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The Leaker Claims There Is More to Come

Despite the legal risks, the person behind the leaks has reportedly presented the campaign as an attempt to draw attention to what they consider unfair practices within the gaming industry.

CyberLeek has reportedly described its motivations in terms of gamers' rights and has promised additional releases.

'A digital copy cannot sell out,' the leaker said. 'Yet publishers kept the preorder system and stripped away its only consumer benefit. Now gamers pay early and receive nothing in return except a countdown timer and a cosmetic skin.'

The leaks have also been accompanied by claims about 'GTA 6' features, including a possible fuel system and other previously unconfirmed mechanics.

Those claims should nevertheless be treated cautiously. Leaked development material can be incomplete, outdated or altered, and information seen in an internal build does not necessarily represent what will appear in the final game.

How Rockstar Could Track Down the Source

That may ultimately be a key concern for the alleged leaker. Modern game-development builds can contain identifying information, access records and other technical traces. If investigators can determine which account, device or individual originally accessed the material, Rockstar and Take-Two could potentially pursue the source directly.

There is also a major difference between the person who originally obtained confidential footage and people who subsequently repost it. Legal exposure can vary considerably depending on what each individual did and whether they knowingly participated in obtaining or distributing material unlawfully.

For now, no court has established that CyberLeek committed any offence, and the allegations surrounding the source remain unproven. Rockstar is treating the latest 'GTA 6' leaks as a serious issue.

With more footage reportedly circulating and the game's official promotional campaign approaching its next major stage, the clash between Rockstar's controlled marketing strategy and the leaker's promised releases could become one of the most closely watched stories in gaming ahead of the game's November launch.