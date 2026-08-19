Rockstar Games has been hit by another high-profile Grand Theft Auto 6 leak after a group calling itself CyberLeek published fresh in-game footage online on Thursday, 20 August, accompanied by a direct warning to major industry publishers. The unauthorised video, which surfaced across social media platforms, shows brief teaser gameplay alongside several seconds of an unreleased cutscene.

The news came after the same group unleashed an initial wave of leaked material on Wednesday, 19 August. That earlier drop featured two gameplay clips depicting protagonist Jason playing basketball outside his house and driving a vehicle before attacking a non-player character, alongside an alleged image of the complete in-game map.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Leak

Layered directly over the latest video is an explicit ultimatum from the leakers reading, 'No physical discs? Then more leeks!' The footage also heavily promotes a cryptocurrency memecoin, although there is some concern online that it is part of a cryptocurrency scam. With actual cutscene footage now circulating, fans are understandably anxious that major narrative spoilers and critical story stuff could soon hit the web.

Take-Two Interactive and its subsidiary Rockstar are working to remove video uploads from across social media, though neither firm has released an official statement regarding the breach. The authenticity of the gameplay and map image remains unconfirmed, and it is unclear where the footage was obtained or how old it is. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

CyberLeek Threatens Major Video Game Publishers

On its website, the group says its actions are driven by growing frustration with the gaming sector's shift towards an all-digital landscape. The leakers outlined three specific demands directed at Rockstar and broader publishers, taking aim at digital pre-orders, so-called fake single-player expansions, and the quiet removal of paid single-player content.

The manifesto singled out the controversy surrounding Ubisoft's racing title The Crew, which sparked the widespread Stop Killing Games consumer campaign after servers were shut down and paying players were permanently locked out. Expanding beyond Rockstar, the group issued an aggressive ultimatum to the wider industry.

'Publishers should beware,' the group declared. 'If CyberLeek can reach Rockstar, no one is safe. This is a message to all big corpo, behave, or be the next target.' Is this sort of wild vigilantism actually going to protect physical media, or will it just invite a massive legal reckoning?

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Rockstar Battles Grand Theft Auto 6 Leaks

Assuming the clips are genuine, the security lapse lands at an awkward moment for Rockstar. The studio is scheduled to release a timed Netflix exclusive, Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look, due on August 27, which will remain exclusive on Netflix for six hours before it makes its way to other platforms such as YouTube.

Rockstar is no stranger to catastrophic breaches. Back in 2022, hackers leaked more than 90 videos and images from an early version of Grand Theft Auto 6 online in one of the most severe security failures in video game history.

At the time, Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick admitted the incident was 'really frustrating and upsetting to the team.' The British teenager convicted for that breach was recently released from indefinite detention at a secure hospital and currently awaits a retrial.

Previous Grand Theft Auto 6 Security Breaches

The company suffered another setback in December 2023 when the debut trailer for the game leaked on X/Twitter less than 24 hours before its scheduled premiere, leading Rockstar to post the trailer on YouTube early. While Zelnick conceded the leak was 'disappointing,' he maintained that it did not fundamentally damage the title.

More recently, in April this year, Rockstar confirmed that company data had been compromised during a third-party breach, though executives insisted the incident had 'no impact on our organization or our players.'

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on November 19, 2026. Publisher Take-Two is now working around the clock to scrub the latest rogue material from the internet.