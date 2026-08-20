A group calling itself CyberLeek has claimed responsibility for leaking apparent Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay and map images and threatened to release further material, including potential story spoilers, unless Rockstar Games and other publishers change their approach to digital game distribution.

Read more Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Prompts Cyberleek Warning That Publishers 'Should Behave, or Be the Next Target' Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Prompts Cyberleek Warning That Publishers 'Should Behave, or Be the Next Target'

The group says the leak is a protest against practices including digital pre-orders, paid single-player content and games becoming unplayable when online services are discontinued. Its manifesto also criticises Rockstar's reported decision not to provide a complete game disc for GTA 6, with physical buyers expected to use a download code to access the game.

The leaked footage has not been officially authenticated by Rockstar or parent company Take-Two Interactive. However, Take-Two has issued copyright takedown requests against material circulating online, while the Stop Killing Games campaign has said the speed of those removals suggests the footage is genuine. Rockstar and Take-Two have not publicly confirmed its authenticity.

CyberLeek Targets Digital Game Distribution

CyberLeek's manifesto accuses the games industry of increasingly treating purchases as licences and criticises publishers for charging for content already contained in game files or allowing titles to become unusable after online services are discontinued.

The group sets out three main demands: an end to digital pre-orders before independent reviews are available, a ban on charging for single-player content already contained in game files, and offline functionality for single-player games when online services are discontinued.

Rockstar, get ready for the worst. Today I’m leaking a 13-minute premiere video that’s supposed to come out on August 27th. Follow my profile, because things are about to get #gta6 #leek #leeks #cyberleek pic.twitter.com/DgNR2yx4B2 — CyberLeek (@cyberleek_of) August 19, 2026

CyberLeek has threatened further action against publishers that do not change their practices. It has also used the leaked material to promote an associated cryptocurrency and asked users to contribute to what it describes as a 'secret project.' The group says the funds would support further activity and security measures, although the promotion has raised questions about its motives.

The dispute over GTA 6 also touches on physical ownership. Reports that physical editions could contain download codes instead of complete game discs have fuelled concerns among players about losing access if digital services are eventually withdrawn.

Stop Killing Games Rejects Hacker Campaign

Stop Killing Games has distanced itself from CyberLeek, despite the group's focus on issues that overlap with its own consumer-rights campaign.

Founded by YouTuber Ross Scott in 2024 after Ubisoft shut down the servers for The Crew, the campaign seeks greater consumer protection when publishers discontinue games. It has urged supporters not to send money to those behind the GTA 6 leak, warning that illegal methods could undermine legitimate efforts to influence lawmakers.

Cyberleek is currently running a poll on his website of what GTA 6 gameplay to leak next 💀 pic.twitter.com/Bx9HdtpwAw — GTA 6 Info (@GTASixInfo) August 19, 2026

The campaign has also expressed sympathy for Rockstar developers who could be affected by the breach. Its response draws a distinction between challenging digital distribution practices through legal campaigning and obtaining unreleased material through unauthorised access.

Latest Leak Comes Before GTA 6 Showcase

The incident is the latest major leak involving Grand Theft Auto VI. In September 2022, more than 90 videos from an early development build were published online after a hacker gained access to Rockstar's systems. A British teenager was later detained under a hospital order in connection with the breach.

The latest material has surfaced shortly before Rockstar's planned Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. The presentation is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 27 August before being released on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the game's official website later that day.

Grand Theft Auto VI remains scheduled for release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on 19 November 2026.