Former Rockstar Games developer Mike York has claimed that the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 could still face another delay, potentially pushing its release back to May 2027. These latest GTA 6 delay fears surfaced just over a month after pre-orders for the title opened with a scheduled release date of 19 November 2026.

The news came after fans had already waited nearly 13 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5. GTA 6 has already experienced previous delays, making the lengthy wait even harder for the franchise's dedicated fanbase.

Rockstar Games opening pre-orders gave many players hope that the long development cycle was finally approaching the finish line. However, York's latest comments have reignited speculation that the launch could slip once again.

Why a Commitment to Quality Could Force Another Delay

Speaking to Indy100 via Covers, York explained why another postponement remains possible. Drawing on his experience at Rockstar, he said the studio has historically been willing to delay releases if it believes the game does not meet its internal quality standards.

He suggested that even a buggy mission or another element failing to meet expectations could prompt the company to postpone the launch. In theory, that could push the release back by around six months to May 2027.

The former developer stressed that he does not possess inside information suggesting the game will be delayed. There has also been no official indication from Rockstar Games or publisher Take-Two Interactive that such a delay is being considered.

Nevertheless, York said he believes the possibility cannot be ruled out if the studio decides more development time is required. With the title reportedly generating around £741.2 million ($1 billion) in pre-orders within its first hour, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two would welcome another postponement.

Still, York argued that Rockstar has built its reputation on releasing polished games with relatively few major technical issues, despite the enormous scale of its open-world titles. During the era of the franchise's earlier releases, post-launch patches were far less common. As a result, games needed to be highly polished before reaching players.

Even more recent releases such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in relatively stable condition. York suggested Rockstar understands what players expect and will be reluctant to compromise its reputation by releasing an unfinished product.

The studio's reputation rests heavily on the critical and commercial reception of its next instalment. Expectations remain exceptionally high after more than a decade of anticipation. Millions of players are still expected to buy the game regardless of any further delay. According to York's argument, delivering a polished experience ultimately matters more than meeting an arbitrary release date.

Marketing Silence Continues to Fuel Speculation

Another concern among fans is that Rockstar has yet to release a third trailer for the game. Many players expected fresh footage before pre-orders opened, but no additional marketing has materialised.

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Based on the reported number of pre-orders already placed, Rockstar arguably does not need an extensive marketing campaign to guarantee commercial success. Even without another trailer, the game is widely expected to become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

However, releasing new footage, particularly gameplay, would likely help reassure fans that development remains on track. It would also address growing speculation about another possible delay.

Recent unverified reports have suggested the game could receive a new showcase at some point this August. Rockstar has not confirmed those claims.

Whether the studio will unveil additional footage before launch remains to be seen. Until then, the continued marketing silence is likely to keep fuelling speculation across social media.