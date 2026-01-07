ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) revealed at CES 2026 its collaboration with Japanese game development and film production studio Kojima Productions, which gave us the Metal Gear franchise. The partnership resulted in the fusion of high-performance hardware and creative design.

In its official press release, ASUS revealed Ludens as the central figure of the collaboration, blending cutting-edge gaming hardware with visionary storytelling, Yoji Shinkawa's concept art, the play-and-create-anywhere concept, and a limited-edition lineup of gear.

The press release stated, 'At the heart of this collaboration is 'Ludens' — the belief that humans are not only thinkers, but also players and creators. The collaboration combines the spirit of the ROG motto For Those Who Dare with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS' vision From Sapiens to Ludens.' The statement ended with, 'everything we build, every detail we design, is for gamers everywhere — For Ludens Who Dare.'

Celebrated Japanese artist Yoji Shinkawa played a significant role in shaping the visuals of ROG Flow Z13-KJP. According to him, 'I wanted to create a gadget that belongs to Ludens, and I integrated that into this PC design.' He also said the Ludens-inspired designs contain their essence in every detail.

Performance Meets Art

This collaboration is a meeting of two creative worlds: performance and art. ROG's notable excellence in gaming hardware and Kojima Productions' visual design and imaginative storytelling result in Flow-centric ROG devices that celebrate 'creativity, play, and innovation,' per ASUS ROG Pressroom.

The ROG Flow Z13-KJP has distinctive design elements that reflect the Ludens aesthetic. From carbon-fibre accents to a CNC-milled aluminium chassis, the combination of striking art and cutting-edge performance is a deliberate fusion of the two worlds, intended to resonate with creative minds as well as gamers.

Kojima Productions is releasing its own gaming tablet and accessories designed by Yoji Shinkawa, in partnership with ASUS ROG. pic.twitter.com/SUM3ZWbVMG — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) January 6, 2026

ASUS shares that the gaming tablet 'reflects the true spirit of play and discovery, as symbolised by Ludens.' It runs on an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with Radeon 8060S Graphics and 50 TOPS NPU. It combines 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDBA 3.5 GPU units per chip for high-end gaming.

The Flow Z13-KJP is the first to feature a 'unified memory architecture,' which ASUS says 'allows for dynamic allocation of a massive 128GB pool' to optimise performance in both gaming and creative tasks.

The device also boasts 50 TOPS of NPU power for enhanced security and productivity. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K Nebula Display with a 180Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour space coverage, and is a versatile 2-in-1 device for gameplay and creative work.

ROG Flow Ecosystem

ASUS ROG and Kojima Productions also unveiled a limited edition set of gaming peripherals that includes the ROG Delta II-KJP Gaming headset, the ROG Keris II Origin-KJP gaming mouse, and the ROG Scabbard II XXL-KJP mouse mat. The Flow ecosystem's devices all feature Shinkawa's hand-drawn designs, bold colours, and the slogan theme, 'For Ludens Who Dare.'

CES 2026's unveiling of the ROG Flow Z13-KJP and the rest of the peripherals highlights a new chapter for the ROG Flow series, made even more interesting by the Kojima Productions collaboration. The combination of cutting-edge performance and high-quality design, including its comprehensive accessory ecosystem, makes the future of the ROG Flow initiative look like it's going to make a dent in the gaming industry.