In the dynamic business world, the desire for success has never been greater, but it has also never been as challenging as it is today, considering the intense competition in all areas. For this reason, company managers are constantly looking for ways to improve their businesses. Their most valuable resource is employees who carry out the most complex tasks and contribute to the company's continuous development, so investing in the personal development of employees is one of the most important elements in the long-term success of the company. This brings us to the topic of this article, in which we will touch upon the connecting points of coaching - personal development - business performance, i.e. ROI in coaching for professional development, but we will also present the ways in which coaching affects business performance.

Coaching - Personal Development - Business Performance

The foundation of a successful business lies in several factors, and as we mentioned before, a company is only as strong as the individuals who work in it. Therefore, coaching, the process during which professional trainers guide business employees to achieve their goals, is one of the key factors in achieving business success. Coaching is the link between the personal development of each employee and the ultimate success of the company. Through coaching, employees get much more than an online coach and mentor, who teaches them about business, namely improved critical thinking, clear definition and achievement of goals, and readiness to overcome obstacles, which will ultimately result in a confident, capable employee and a valuable asset of the company.

ROI in Coaching for Personal Development

ROI or Return on Investment is one of the most frequent economic phrases, and it is used to calculate the efficiency and profitability of an investment, it actually tries to measure the amount of return brought by a certain investment, in relation to its cost. But when we talk about personal development, ROI represents more than just potential monetary gains but also has a holistic effect that is reflected in improved self-awareness, confidence, better communication, well-being, satisfaction at work, and many other "small" things that will ultimately result in better company performance.

Coaching and Business Metrics

Understanding coaching Key Performance Indicators (KPI) and metrics is important because it determines the direction in which the company wants to go with employee training, i.e. what are the results that managers hope to see in their employees and which will eventually contribute to an improved workplace culture, ethics or better organizational values.

Coaching metrics are used after each of the set KPIs has been achieved, so they are analyzed to what extent certain individual skills contributed to the overall situation, such as, for example, better communication can contribute to mutual trust between employees and colleagues or managers. Such measures are quite easy to check, so for an example of improved communication you can compare two meetings that had the same group of people, and employees are given feedback. So the number of those actively participating in the meeting is analyzed, and if the number of active participants in one meeting was 5 out of 15, and in another 10 out of 15, then it can be concluded that the KPI of communication has improved.

Quantifying Returns

In most cases, coaching is not tangible, so the results are not tangible either, but regardless, it continues to enjoy great popularity and success. There are various studies and analyses of the importance of coaching, and the results are more than positive. That is, according to iPEC, about 1.5 million searches are made every month in which companies are looking for life, business, and excellent coaches, and online coaches from each of these disciplines are especially popular. Research has also shown that 99% of companies that hired an online coach had positive feedback, and even 96% said they would hire them again. Trainers mostly received "good and excellent" ratings, while companies that managed to calculate their ROI claimed that they at least recovered their initial investment.

Tailored Strategies

The beauty and diversity of coaching is that it does not rely on one-size-fits-all, on the contrary, each client is taken individually, and a special tactic is created in a way that deals with specific needs and challenges. It does not matter if it is about developing leadership skills, communication, stress management, or any other "deficiencies" of the employees, a personal coach will approach that problem in a unique way. Coaches also decide which style and approach they will use, and they mostly choose between the Autocratic, Holistic, and Democratic approaches.

Ultimately, we can say that changes are part of the work of every organization, but that development is an option. Given that the market is changing very quickly, the workforce is constantly looking for better conditions, so companies have found a way to keep them, and that is through investing in them. According to statistics, coaching for the personal development of employees was shown to be the best way to maximize the company's ROI, which was confirmed by almost 99% of companies. Online coaches are currently the most popular option, and the best thing is that the whole experience is personalized.