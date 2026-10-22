Ron Duguay, the former New York Rangers All-Star and partner of Sarah Palin, died of cancer on 22 October 2026, aged 69. His family announced that he had 'passed away peacefully' after a 'hard fought battle with cancer'.

Palin paid tribute on social media, writing: 'It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now.' She added: 'He fought so hard. Love never ends.' A Rangers spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that Duguay's family had informed the team of his death.

Ron Duguay's NHL Career in Numbers

Duguay played 864 regular-season NHL games, recording 274 goals and 346 assists for 620 points, according to NHL.com's player statistics. He also appeared in 89 playoff games, adding 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points.

The Rangers remembered him as 'one of the most popular players in franchise history'. Their tribute recalled his signature skating style, with his hair flowing behind him as he moved down the ice.

New York Rangers Selected Him in 1977

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Duguay played junior hockey for his hometown Sudbury Wolves before the Rangers selected him 13th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft. He joined New York directly from junior hockey and spent his first six NHL seasons with the club.

In 1979, he helped the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens, who won the series in five games. Duguay recorded five goals and four assists in 18 playoff appearances during that run, according to Bleacher Report.

It was New York's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since 1972 and came during Duguay's second NHL season.

An NHL All-Star With a Distinctive Style

Duguay earned an All-Star selection in the 1981–82 season, when he scored 40 goals and recorded 76 points in 72 games for New York.

Across his two spells with the Rangers, he recorded 164 goals and 176 assists for 340 points in 499 regular-season games.

His recognisable appearance also took him beyond hockey. In 1979, he appeared in a Sasson jeans television commercial alongside Rangers teammates Phil Esposito, Dave Maloney and Anders Hedberg.

Ron Duguay Played for Four NHL Teams

Duguay joined the Detroit Red Wings before the 1983–84 season and later played for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Pittsburgh traded him back to the Rangers in January 1987, giving him a second spell in New York.

He subsequently joined the Los Angeles Kings, where he played his final NHL season in 1988–89. In total, he spent eight of his 12 NHL seasons with the Rangers.

Duguay continued playing after leaving the NHL, including in Germany and the minor leagues. NHL.com reported that he retired from hockey in 2008–09. He also worked for 12 years as an analyst on MSG Network's Rangers coverage.

Relationship With Sarah Palin

Palin and Duguay were publicly linked in 2022. An Associated Press photograph from 10 February that year shows him escorting the former Alaska governor to her car outside a New York courthouse.

Their relationship continued during his illness. Days before his death, Palin asked supporters to pray for him, writing: 'I know God can. I'm asking Him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold on to Him.'

Family Fundraiser Helped Address Treatment Costs

Duguay publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in February 2026, more than a year after he was diagnosed. In July, his daughter Shay Thomas said the cancer had spread to his liver, according to Bleacher Report.

His family started a GoFundMe appeal to help cover travel and treatment expenses during his illness.

After his death, Thomas wrote on Instagram: 'Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad.' The family said details of a celebration of life would be announced at a later date.