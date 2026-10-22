Former National Hockey League (NHL) forward Ron Duguay has died aged 69 after a battle with stage four cancer, prompting an emotional tribute from his partner, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

Duguay died on Thursday, 22 October 2026. Palin shared the news on Instagram, writing: 'It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends.'

In a joint post with Duguay's family, she added that he 'passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026, after a hard fought battle with cancer'. The post said a celebration of life would be announced at a later date.

Ron Duguay's Cause of Death

Duguay was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which he told the New York Post originated in the colon, according to NHL.com. He said he had battled the disease for more than a year and had lost his appendix and gallbladder during that time.

The family announced his diagnosis publicly in February, after months of fighting the disease privately. Duguay was diagnosed two years after he and Palin began dating in 2022.

Sarah Palin's Tribute to Her Partner

The news came four days after Palin, 62, asked for prayers for her partner. Alongside an image of Duguay posted on Sunday, 18 October, she wrote: 'I know God can. I'm asking Him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold on to Him.'

In the days before his death, Palin shared updates reflecting her concern about his condition and her reliance on faith during the difficult period.

Duguay's daughter Shay Thomas also acknowledged Palin's support throughout her father's cancer treatment, describing her as an important source of stability for the family.

Duguay's Children Shared Prayers for Recovery

Duguay's children also shared a message on Instagram on Saturday, 17 October, as his condition worsened. 'God, I thank You for the healing work You have already begun in my dad,' they wrote. 'I know You are still working, even in the hardest moments.'

They added: 'I will not stop praying, believing, and asking for his healing.'

Duguay is survived by his daughters, Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros, and his son, Noah Duguay.

Remembering Ron Duguay's NHL Career

Duguay played 12 NHL seasons, most of them with the New York Rangers. According to NHL.com, he spent eight seasons in New York, between 1977 and 1983 and again from 1986 to 1988.

The Rangers chose him 13th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft, and he joined the club directly from junior hockey with his hometown Sudbury Wolves. He was on the Rangers team that reached the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

Duguay finished his career with 620 points, made up of 274 goals and 346 assists, in 860 regular-season games for the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. He added 53 points in 89 Stanley Cup playoff games.

He became just as recognisable for his long, curly hair, which flowed behind him as he skated without a helmet. In 1979, he appeared with Phil Esposito, Dave Maloney and Anders Hedberg in a television commercial for Sasson jeans.

On 6 April 1980, Duguay scored nine seconds into an 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, tying a Rangers record for the fastest goal from the start of a game. He later worked for 12 years as a Rangers analyst on MSG Network.

Rangers and Hockey Community Pay Tribute

The Rangers said the club 'mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history'. The statement said his 'signature skating style' with 'his hair flowing as he moved down the ice' had captivated the 'Garden Faithful'.

The club added that his skill, tenacity and charisma earned the admiration of all New Yorkers, and it joined the hockey community in sending condolences to his family and friends.

Details of Duguay's celebration of life have not yet been announced.