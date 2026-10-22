Ron Duguay, the long-haired New York Rangers forward who was as familiar in Manhattan's gossip columns as he was at Madison Square Garden, has died of cancer at the age of 69.

His partner, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, 22 October. 'It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends,' she wrote. An Instagram post from his family said Duguay 'passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026 after a hard fought battle with cancer'.

In later years, Duguay was widely known as Palin's partner. The Rangers described him as 'one of the most popular players in franchise history'.

From Sudbury to Madison Square Garden

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, on 6 July 1957, Duguay played junior hockey for his hometown Sudbury Wolves. The Rangers chose him 13th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft, and he made his league debut at the age of 20.

Over 12 NHL seasons with the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings, he played 864 regular-season games and scored 274 goals, according to NHL.com's player statistics. He finished with 346 assists and 620 points.

His best season in New York came in 1981-82, when he scored 40 goals and played in the NHL All-Star Game. His most productive campaign followed in Detroit, where he scored 38 goals and recorded 89 points in 1984-85.

Studio 54, Jeans Adverts and No Helmet

Duguay's fame reached well beyond the rink. Many people remembered him from New York gossip columns, Studio 54 and a 1979 Sasson jeans television commercial, in which he appeared with Phil Esposito, Dave Maloney and Anders Hedberg, as much as from his play.

He played without a helmet, his long, curly hair flowing as he skated, and played a key role in the Rangers' run to the 1979 Stanley Cup Final in only his second season. The Rangers lost the series to the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

In a 2012 interview with The Hockey News, Duguay said 'That's all behind me' of his playboy lifestyle. He added that the only celebrity he still saw from his New York years was his former Studio 54 friend, the tennis star John McEnroe.

After retiring in 2008-09, Duguay worked for 12 years as a Rangers analyst on MSG Network, according to NHL.com. Following his death, the club said his 'skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers'.

A Late Romance and a Private Battle

Duguay and Palin began dating in 2022. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2024, according to Yahoo, and his family kept the diagnosis private until February 2026.

Duguay told the New York Post that the stage four cancer originated in his colon. He said he had battled the disease for more than a year and had lost his appendix and gallbladder, NHL.com reported.

The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron's signature skating style - with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice - captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him… pic.twitter.com/q1FzskSdN5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 22, 2026

His daughter, Shay Thomas, kept up public prayers until the end. On 17 October, she posted a photo on Instagram with the words: 'I will not stop praying, believing, and asking for his healing.' In the caption, she wrote that the family was 'taking it one day at a time, holding on to our faith, and believing in his healing', and asked followers to 'keep praying for our dad'.

On 18 October, Palin, 62, shared a photo of herself holding Duguay's hand in his hospital bed, asking for prayers. She wrote: 'I know God can. I'm asking Him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold on to Him.'

Duguay is survived by his daughters, Thomas and Amber Stavros, and his son, Noah Duguay. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.'