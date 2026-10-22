Ron Duguay, the former New York Rangers star whose relationship with Sarah Palin attracted public attention, has died aged 69 after battling stage four colon cancer. His death was announced on 22 October 2026, prompting renewed interest in his NHL career, estimated net worth and relationship with the former Alaska governor.

Duguay spent 12 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL), becoming a recognisable figure in New York before moving into broadcasting after his playing career. His death came days after Palin asked for prayers for him on Instagram as he received treatment for cancer that, according to his family's fundraising page, had spread to his liver.

Ron Duguay Net Worth: Estimates Versus His Family's Account

Ron Duguay's net worth has been estimated at $2 million (£1.5 million) by Famous People Today and at $3.2 million (£2.4 million) by other celebrity net-worth websites. None of the figures has been independently verified, and no confirmed financial disclosure establishes his wealth at the time of his death.

His income came from more than his playing career. Duguay later worked as a hockey analyst for MSG Networks, covering the Rangers from 2007 to 2018. His precise career earnings and the value of his assets remain unconfirmed.

The estimates sit uneasily with what his family has said. In February, his daughters, Shay Thomas and Amber Stavros, set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his treatment. They wrote that they had seen 'the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially', and that he had not been able to work the way he normally would.

The page says Duguay flew from Florida to California every two weeks for treatment, which added to his costs. It had raised more than $168,000 (£126,000) towards a $300,000 (£225,000) goal by 21 October, according to Newsday.

Ron Duguay's NHL Career: From Rangers Prospect to All-Star

The Rangers selected Duguay with the 13th overall pick in the 1977 NHL Draft. He became a prominent figure in New York, spending eight of his 12 NHL seasons with the franchise across two spells and helping the team reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final.

Across 864 regular-season games, Duguay recorded 274 goals and 346 assists, finishing with 620 points, according to NHL.com's player statistics. He earned an All-Star selection in the 1981–82 season after scoring a career-high 40 goals, establishing himself as one of the Rangers' leading attacking players.

His NHL career also included spells with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings. After his final NHL season in 1988–89, he continued playing in Germany and the minor leagues before moving into broadcasting, maintaining his connection to hockey for years.

The Rangers said the club 'mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history'. The statement said his 'skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers'. His contribution to the franchise remained a central part of his legacy long before his relationship with Palin brought renewed attention to his personal life.

Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay's Romance: From 2022 to Her Heartbreak

Palin and Duguay began dating in 2022. Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, maintained a long-distance relationship with Duguay, who lived in Florida while she was based in Alaska.

Thomas described Palin as a consistent source of support throughout her father's cancer treatment. In an interview with Us Weekly in February, Thomas said Palin would take a red-eye flight on short notice when needed and had stayed with Duguay in hospital for five days following surgery involving his colon and liver.

On 18 October, days before his death, Palin shared an Instagram Story with a photo of herself holding Duguay's hand in his hospital bed, asking for prayers. In a follow-up post, she wrote: 'I know God can. I'm asking Him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold on to Him.'

Following his death on 22 October, Palin shared the family's announcement and added her own tribute, writing that she had a 'shattered heart' but also 'deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now'. 'He fought so hard. Love never ends', she added. Thomas wrote: 'Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad.'