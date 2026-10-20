Sahara Ray, the Australian model and swimwear designer once linked to Justin Bieber, has died aged 34, just months after becoming a mother. Her family said she died surrounded by loved ones in hospital.

Ray died on Sunday, 18 October, with her family confirming the sad news the following day. 'She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,' they said in a statement.

Sahara Ray's Cause of Death

No cause of death has been publicly confirmed by Ray's family. Her previous diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome has drawn attention, but there is currently no evidence establishing that the condition caused or contributed to her death.

In April 2024, Ray told followers she had developed the rare neurological disorder after being hit by a car. She later said the collision involved a drunk driver. Ray described being paralysed from her upper thighs to her feet and said she relied on a wheelchair and walker. 'So basically, right now I'm paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can't walk at all,' she said at the time.

The NHS describes Guillain-Barré syndrome as a rare nerve condition that can cause numbness, weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. It requires urgent hospital treatment, although most people recover within a year. Some can experience longer-term problems, including nerve pain, fatigue or muscle weakness.

The exact cause is unknown, but it is thought to involve the immune system and can develop after an infection. There is no established link between Ray's previous diagnosis and her death, and no further details about the circumstances of her death have been publicly disclosed.

Sahara Ray Just Welcomed a Daughter

Ray welcomed her daughter, Snow, on 27 January 2026 after announcing her pregnancy on 1 August 2025. She shared glimpses of motherhood with followers throughout the year.

Her final Instagram grid post, published on 19 July, featured photographs of Snow with the caption: 'My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow.' Ray's death came less than nine months after she welcomed her first child.

Who Was Sahara Ray?

Ray was born in Australia and grew up primarily in Santa Cruz, California, while also spending time in Hawaii travelling with her father, professional surfer Tony Ray. She later built a career as a model and social media personality.

Ray also developed a substantial Instagram following and launched her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim in 2014, after studying at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Sahara Ray and Justin Bieber's Connection

Ray became widely known in August 2016 after photos showed her vacationing with Bieber in Hawaii. The pair were later romantically linked, although neither publicly confirmed a long-term relationship.

She was also previously linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson and, later, musician Mod Sun.

Sahara Ray's Net Worth

Ray's exact net worth was not publicly disclosed before her death. Some celebrity finance websites have estimated her net worth at between $1 million (£750,000) and $5 million (£3.75 million), although those figures are unverified.

Her career included modelling, social media work, brand partnerships and her swimwear brand. Without public financial records or a statement from her representatives, there is no reliable figure for her net worth.