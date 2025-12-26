Thousands of families across the UK had their Christmas Day celebrations thrown into disarray after discovering their supermarket turkeys were rotten, complete with a overpowering stench. Shoppers primarily from Sainsbury's and Asda expressed outrage on social media, claiming the spoiled meat had utterly ruined their festive dinners.

The complaints surfaced on 25 December 2025, with many sharing photos of mouldy and rancid birds still within their use-by dates.

Customer Complaints Flood In

The wave of dissatisfaction began early on Christmas morning as households prepared their meals. One Sainsbury's customer in Norwich posted images of his turkey, which showed discoloured flesh and a slimy surface. 'Thank you @sainsburys a rotten turkey from your longwater Norwich store, opened it up to a Christmas morning stench! I'm certainly gonna "taste the difference" with this!!!!!', he wrote on X, where the post quickly amassed over 3.5 million views.

Thank you @sainsburys a rotten turkey from your longwater Norwich store, opened it up to a Christmas morning stench! I’m certainly gonna “taste the difference” with this!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fuc3kcBot4 — Rik Roberts (@rikroberts74) December 25, 2025

Another Sainsbury's shopper reported a similar issue with a turkey crown costing £13.1 ($17.7), saying it had gone off despite being bought the day before and stored properly. 'Christmas has been ruined by this turkey! It has left the family in tears because of the smell of the rotten turkey,' they added in a follow-up.

Asda customers were not spared, with one from Dumbarton sharing a photo of her bird with an expiry date of 26 December, yet it looked and smelled rancid. Complaints extended to other products, including gammon and beef from Tesco and Lidl, where shoppers described foul odours and mould. Many were left with no main course, resorting to side dishes like stuffing and vegetables.

Supermarkets' Responses to the Stench Horror

In response to the uproar, Sainsbury's issued a statement apologising to affected customers. A spokesperson said they were reaching out directly to those impacted and investigating the cause, emphasising that such incidents do not meet their high standards.

Asda similarly expressed regret, noting that while they sold hundreds of thousands of turkeys this season, they were sorry for any that fell short. They advised customers to contact their service team for assistance, which could include refunds.

Tesco and Lidl also faced criticism, with customers posting about mouldy turkeys costing around £14.36 ($19.4). A Tesco shopper shared, 'Thank you for ruining Xmas, I don't have a back up, so it's just stuffing & pigs in blankets for us, if they aren't off too. Never again. Omg the smell is everywhere, need candles ASAP.'

This is not the first time such problems have arisen; similar complaints have surfaced in previous years, often attributed to extended slaughter dates or storage issues. Industry experts suggest that the high demand during Christmas can strain supply chains, leading to occasional lapses.

How Rotten Turkeys Ruined Festive Plans

While the 2025 incident seems particularly notable, records show comparable events in 2024 and earlier, where families reported rancid meats from major retailers. Consumer advice includes smelling the packaging upon purchase and returning immediately if off.

Some shoppers mentioned higher costs, like a £40 ($54.0) turkey thrown away, adding financial sting to the disappointment. Food safety authorities may review the cases if complaints escalate. As investigations continue, affected families are seeking compensation, with supermarkets promising swift action.

The rotten turkeys that ruined Christmas for so many serve as a cautionary tale for future holidays, though most shoppers enjoyed their meals without issue. On 26 December 2025, the focus shifts to Boxing Day sales, but the stench of disappointment lingers for some.