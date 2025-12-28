Once the undisputed golden boy of Hollywood, Ashton Kutcher has seen his star dramatically fade following a string of damaging controversies that have left his reputation in tatters. The 47-year-old actor has become a virtual recluse, making only a single red carpet appearance in 2025 during a solitary event in May as he attempts to navigate the fallout.

His wife, Mila Kunis, 42, has also retreated from the limelight, rarely being seen in public as the couple weathers a storm of public scrutiny. This notable withdrawal marks a stark contrast to their previously ubiquitous presence, signaling a retreat following years of intense backlash tied to high-profile scandals involving figures from Kutcher's past.

Ashton Kutcher Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Links to Disgraced Stars

The public tide turned decisively against the actor in 2023 after his former That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women. Kutcher and Kunis faced a torrent of criticism after it was revealed they had submitted letters urging leniency for Masterson ahead of his sentencing to 30 years in prison.

Although the couple later apologised for their involvement, the damage to their standing was severe and immediate. Consequently, Kutcher stepped down from the child sexual abuse prevention charity he had founded, a move that underscored the gravity of the situation.

Questions about the actor's judgment resurfaced in 2024 when federal agents raided the home of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Kutcher's long-standing friendship with Combs drew renewed scrutiny following serious allegations against the rapper, who was later convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Despite swirling rumours and the intense spotlight on his associates, Kutcher has not publicly commented on the case involving Combs. His silence has done little to ease growing unease among former fans, who view his proximity to such figures as problematic.

Can Ashton Kutcher Revive His Career With New FX Series The Beauty?

Despite controversies that have reshaped his public image, Kutcher appears poised to attempt a high-stakes return to acting. He is set to appear in FX's upcoming series The Beauty, a show created by Ryan Murphy which is scheduled to air next month.

An insider revealed the actor's mindset to an outlet, stating: 'Back in the day, Ashton was a huge player in Hollywood, landing one role after another. Now he's pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight. He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he's been involved in over the years'.

In a bid to generate positive buzz, Kutcher has already begun promoting the show, participating in a Q&A at New York Comic Con in October and sharing teaser clips on Instagram.

In the series, he portrays a character described by the trailer as a 'big pharma billionaire with serious assets', a role that could either reignite his career or draw further cynicism. However, his renewed online presence has already prompted a fresh wave of criticism from social media users who are unwilling to let the past lie.

Comments explicitly mentioning both Masterson and Combs have appeared beneath his recent posts, underscoring the immense difficulty he faces in repairing his reputation. This digital backlash highlights that for many, the actor's association with these scandals remains an unforgivable transgression.

Adding to his woes, additional scrutiny has emerged from past footage and statements that have not aged well in the current climate. This includes a 2008 episode of Punk'd in which Kutcher made remarks about then-15-year-old Hilary Duff, as well as a deleted 2011 tweet defending former Penn State coach Joe Paterno.

Excerpts from Demi Moore's memoir have also resurfaced, alleging infidelity during their marriage and painting a less-than-flattering portrait of the star. According to the insider, the actor is deeply aware of his precarious position: 'He's embarrassed by his former transgressions... He's desperate to salvage his image'.