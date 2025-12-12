A major new partnership between The Walt Disney Company and the artificial intelligence firm OpenAI has sparked immediate concern among child safety advocates. The deal, announced this week, involves Disney investing $1 billion (approximately £747 million) into the tech giant and allowing its famous characters to be used in OpenAI's video creation tool, Sora.

Fans will be able to create clips with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters, some even appearing on Disney+. While the companies promise a new era of creativity, watchdogs are warning that the move could put young fans at risk.

A Historic Partnership

The agreement marks the first time a major Hollywood studio has opened its library to a video-generation AI platform. Under the terms of the deal, OpenAI's Sora tool will be able to create short videos using over 200 characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars universes.

According to the announcement, fans will be able to type simple instructions into the system to generate their own clips featuring characters like Mickey Mouse or Elsa from Frozen. These user-made videos could then be shared on social media, with a selection of them even appearing on the Disney+ streaming service.

'A Betrayal of Trust'

The reaction from safety campaigners has been swift and severe. The non-profit organisation Fairplay, which campaigns against the commercial exploitation of children, has condemned the move. Josh Golin, the executive director of Fairplay, described the partnership as a 'betrayal of countless children around the world who adore Mickey Mouse, Frozen, and Toy Story.'

The primary concern is that whilst OpenAI states its tools are not for children, the inclusion of beloved cartoon characters will inevitably attract young users. 'OpenAI claims children are prohibited from using Sora, yet here they are luring young kids to their platform using some of their favorite characters,' Golin said in a statement. He accused Disney of 'aiding and abetting' an effort to draw children into an unsafe digital environment.

Past Controversies

This is not the first time Disney characters have been at the centre of an AI controversy. In recent months, the company has had to take legal action against other tech firms. In October, Disney sent a 'cease and desist' letter to a company called Character.AI, after reports surfaced that chatbots posing as Disney characters were having inappropriate conversations with young users.

Critics argue that by officially partnering with an AI company, Disney is blurring the lines. They fear that children may not understand the difference between official, safe content created by Disney professionals and content generated by AI, which can sometimes produce unpredictable or harmful results.

Promises of Safety

Both Disney and OpenAI have insisted that safety is a top priority. In their joint statement, the companies affirmed a 'shared commitment to the responsible use of AI'. They plan to implement 'robust controls' to prevent the creation of illegal or harmful content.

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, stated that the partnership would 'promote innovation that benefits society' whilst respecting creativity. Disney's boss, Bob Iger, echoed this sentiment, saying the deal would put 'imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans'.

The deal reportedly excludes the use of actors' voices and likenesses, a move likely intended to address concerns from Hollywood trade unions. However, for parents and safety groups, the main worry remains the safety of the children who view Disney as a trusted friend.