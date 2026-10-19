Sahara Ray, the Australian model and swimwear designer who made headlines after being photographed holidaying in Hawaii with Justin Bieber in 2016, has died aged 34. Her death comes months after she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Snow, in January 2026.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ. 'She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved', they said. She died on Sunday, 18 October, according to TMZ.

No cause of death has been confirmed, and her family has not publicly disclosed further details about the circumstances.

Sahara Ray Became a Mother in January

Ray announced the arrival of Snow on social media earlier this year. On 25 January, she told followers in a post that she was being induced that night, according to TMZ.

In the months that followed, she shared glimpses of life with her daughter on Instagram, including a video on 26 April set to a Justin Bieber song.

Her last Instagram grid post, on 19 July, featured pictures of Snow alongside the caption, 'My whole heart 🤍 baby Snow'.

The Surfer's Daughter Who Built a Swimwear Brand

Ray was the daughter of former professional surfer Tony Ray. According to a 2017 profile in Stab Magazine, she was born in Torquay, Australia, and raised in Santa Cruz, California, through dual citizenship. Her parents met while her father was competing at the Cold Water Classic in Santa Cruz.

Speaking about her father, she said he was 'the most loving, kind human in the world', adding that he could still charge Mavericks and Jaws when the waves reached 30 feet or more.

She reportedly spent much of her childhood travelling between Australia, California and Hawaii. She later built a substantial following on Instagram as a model and launched her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim.

Her Link to Justin Bieber

Her public profile grew in 2016, when photographs of her holidaying with Bieber in Hawaii attracted widespread attention. According to The Daily Beast, the pair were linked in August 2016 after Ray shared footage from the trip on Instagram.

She had also previously been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

She Spoke Publicly About Illness in 2024

In April 2024, Ray told followers on Instagram that she had developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after being hit by a car. She later said the collision involved a drunk driver.

'So basically, right now I'm paralyzed from the tops of my upper thighs all the way down to my feet. I can't walk at all', she said at the time, according to The Daily Beast. TMZ described the condition as having left her partially paralysed following a serious car accident.

What Is Guillain-Barré Syndrome?

The NHS describes Guillain-Barré syndrome as a rare condition that affects the nerves. It is serious and requires urgent treatment in hospital. Symptoms can include tingling, numbness, muscle weakness and, in some cases, paralysis.

The NHS says the cause is not known, but the condition is thought to involve problems with the immune system. It usually starts within a few weeks of an infection. Most people are able to walk within six months and recover within a year, although some have longer-term problems such as nerve pain, fatigue or muscle weakness.

Ray's family has not said what caused her death. Until further information is released, their brief statement describing a woman who 'was so loved' remains the only public word from them.