In a bid to facilitate artificial intelligence deployment in regulated industries, San Francisco-based Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has agreed to acquire AI-powered cloud data management company Informatica Inc. (INFA), headquartered in Redwood City, for $8 billion (£5.92 billion).

Informatica's Data Management Tools Complement Salesforce's AI Strategy

The acquisition is focused on eliminating barriers hampering businesses from leveraging AI by combining Informatica's data catalogue, data integration, governance, quality and privacy, metadata management, and Master Data Management (MDM) services with the Salesforce platform to achieve a 'unified architecture for agentic AI.'

Currently, the AI landscape is proliferated by generative AI models, which only process data. However, given the projected scope of AI capabilities across today's competitive tech landscape, the acquisition aims to expedite the creation of Agentic AI models, powering teams to utilise AI for far more nuanced functions that require less human supervision.

'Truly autonomous, trustworthy AI agents need the most comprehensive understanding of their data,' said Steve Fisher, President and CTO at Salesforce. 'The combination of Informatica's advanced catalogue and metadata capabilities with our Agentforce platform delivers exactly this.'

Integrating Data Cloud, MuleSoft, Tableau, and Informatica

Salesforce has built a robust data ecosystem through its Data Cloud platform and strategic acquisitions like Mulesoft for data connectivity and Tableau for visual analytics.

'By uniting the power of Data Cloud, MuleSoft, and Tableau with Informatica's industry-leading, advanced data management capabilities, we will enable autonomous agents to deliver smarter, safer, and more scalable outcomes for every company, and significantly strengthen our position in the $150-billion-plus (£111.15 billion+) enterprise data market,' said Marc Benioff, Salesforce Chairman and Chief Executive in a statement.

Agentforce and Related Data Challenges in CRM

Agentforce is also one of the many AI-powered tools in the Salesforce portfolio. However, the autonomous AI agent platform tailored to streamline customer service, sales and marketing tasks without human intervention requires more visibility into how customer data moves and functions, to optimise its deployment as a data-powered CRM tool.

Enhanced Data Governance and AI Compliance Through the Acquisition

Informatica provided insight into the capabilities the acquisition will provide Salesforce's infrastructure. These will include improved AI compliance, more holistic analytics, and better visibility into where data comes from and how it is used or changed.

The move is poised to strengthen Salesforce's position as a cloud computing and AI-powered data management deployer for various private and public sector entities, thus prospectively impacting its market value.

'Joining forces with Salesforce represents a significant leap forward in our journey to bring data and AI to life by empowering businesses with the transformative power of their most critical asset—their data,' said Amit Walia, Informatica's Chief Executive, in a statement. 'We have a shared vision for how we can help organisations harness the full value of their data in the AI era.'

Shareholder Value and Stock Performance: What the Acquisition Means for Investors

Salesforce has agreed to purchase Informatica for $25 (£18.53) per share in cash, offering a notable boost to investors after the data management firm's shares were battered last year when talks with the tech giant initially broke down. The deal, representing a 30% premium on Informatica's most recent closing price, signals renewed confidence in the company's strategic value.

The Informatica acquisition adds to Salesforce's long-running M&A streak, bringing its total to nearly $60 billion (£44.46 billion) over ten years. Yet, some industry observers question whether these deals have translated into real strategic value, pointing to missed opportunities and underwhelming integration outcomes.