The following year promises a shift in tradition for those anticipating Samsung's next premier handset. While early launches have become the norm, recent whispers suggest the company is taking its time to perfect the upcoming powerhouse. If these reports are anything to go by, enthusiasts might have to hold onto their current devices for just a few weeks longer than usual.

Samsung was sticking to a traditional January debut once the initial uncertainty regarding the Galaxy S26 Edge's removal and its effect on the lineup's timing had cleared. Yet, according to a new leak, plans have seemingly changed, with a February reveal followed by a retail release the following month.

Conflicting Reports on the Galaxy S26 Arrival

Reliable tipster Ice Universe, known for its consistent track record of precision, shared on X that a February Galaxy Unpacked event will host the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S26 range, followed by a retail launch in March. This timeline aligns with the leaker's long-standing view of the manufacturer's plans, especially after having earlier suggested that the rollout had been 'postponed.'

Back in November, the South Korean business site ChosunBiz cited a contact within the company who asserted that the original schedule for a late January unveiling remained in place, meaning the Galaxy S26 series would hit the market in February just as the Galaxy S25 collection did during its own debut cycle.

Pinpointing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Window

While details about the Galaxy S26 series launch date are still few and far between, the rumour mill continues to churn out all sorts of speculations surrounding the much-awaited handsets. It is also worth noting that Samsung has a well-established history of launching its flagships in February, much like it did with the Galaxy S23 and S22 releases.

Looking at older generations, the Galaxy S20 and S10 followed a similar path, with February announcements paving the way for retail launches in March.

Since Samsung generally brings its flagship handsets to market roughly two weeks after their debut, the Galaxy S26 series—and the next Unpacked ceremony—would likely be scheduled for the tail end of February with a March launch date, assuming the details provided by Ice Universe are on the mark.

Understanding the Factors Behind the Rumoured Galaxy S26 Delay

What looks like a postponement is a standard adjustment in the company's annual cycle, particularly since February debuts have been a common occurrence throughout Samsung's history, according to Forbes. Some insiders also point to the reported axing of the Galaxy S26 Edge—which was allegedly meant to succeed the Plus model—as a primary reason for the schedule being pushed back.

Design Leaks and the Uncertain Future of the Galaxy S26 Edge

CAD renders obtained by Android Headlines and OnLeaks in November provided a fresh look at the Galaxy S26 Plus, revealing a 7.35mm profile that closely matches the 7.3mm thickness of its predecessor but stands in stark contrast to the slender 5.8mm Galaxy S25 Edge.

It remains unclear whether the 'Edge' branding has been permanently retired or if Samsung intends to repeat its previous strategy by debuting a Galaxy S26 Edge featuring updated battery technology in May 2026.