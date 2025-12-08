New leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S26 series have generated a surge of interest, with early code found in One UI 8.5 and supply-chain reports offering the clearest glimpse yet of Samsung's 2026 flagship lineup.

The findings point to subtle design refinements, fresh questions over Samsung's Exynos processor roadmap, and a tentative launch window early next year. Together, the leaks paint a picture of a series focused on refinement rather than radical redesign.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Design Leaked

Samsung might have accidentally revealed the Samsung Galaxy S26 design through the One UI 8.5 source code. The renders were spotted in files linked to the upcoming software release.

They showed three models labelled M1, M2 and M3. These labels match the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

The designs show simple layouts and rounded corners. The camera layout appears in a vertical line. Each lens sits in an isolated ring. The overall look follows what Samsung introduced earlier.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra shows two extra sensors outside the main column. The shape also appears slightly rounder than the previous Ultra model.

Reports say the style does not differ much from the S25 series. Sources note that the 2D render layouts match earlier leaks. The images align with expectations.

The S26 range may keep changes small. This approach suggests a steady update rather than a bold redesign.

Galaxy S26 Could Use Exynos 2600

Rumours suggest Samsung will use the Exynos 2600 in the Samsung Galaxy S26. The chip may only appear in South Korea.

Other markets could receive the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Reports link the decision to production issues and past problems with Exynos chips. The Exynos 2500 never made it into the S25 series.

Sources say Samsung plans to limit the Exynos 2600 to its home market. Snapdragon would power most global variants.

The move reflects Samsung's shifting chip strategy. The company often changes plans each year. This uncertainty leaves open questions about how final the decision is.

Some reports say it would be a surprise if Samsung used only the Exynos 2600 in Korea.

When Will Galaxy S26 Arrive?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 could launch between January and March 2026. Reports state that Samsung aims to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event before Mobile World Congress. MWC 2026 begins on 2 March. This timing gives Samsung a chance to reveal the phones early.

Sources expect the launch to fall in late January 2026. A mid-February launch is also possible. An early reveal would help Samsung gain attention before other major announcements.

It allows Samsung to set the tone for the year. The company often uses this timing to highlight upgrades in Galaxy AI and new hardware features.

Consumers can expect improvements to camera hardware and charging speeds. The S26 Ultra may gain a new 3x telephoto sensor.

Charging could reach up to 60W wired and 25W wireless. New software features linked to One UI and Galaxy AI are also expected.

The latest leaks give a clearer view of Samsung's next flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S26 appears to blend minor design updates with new hardware.

The final device will come into focus as the launch window approaches.