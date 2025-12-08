New leaks of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier this week revealed that Samsung's next-generation mobile will not deliver a much-needed battery upgrade and will instead keep the 5,000 mAh battery, following the anticipation for Samsung's newest flagship, due to be released early next year.

In a leak published by Ice Universe on X focusing on its upgrades, the flagship is shown to have a uniform 5,000-mAh battery capacity, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, consistent with Galaxy S26 Plus keeping Galaxy S25 Plus's 4,900-mAh battery pack.

Normal-Sized Battery: Familiar or Frustrating?

According to South Korean publication The Financial News, Samsung Electronics has confirmed its decision to switch to silicon-carbon batteries with higher capacity in the Galaxy S26 series. Still, this information suggests Samsung has decided against making any change.

Let's take a look at what upgrades the S26 Ultra has compared to the S25 Ultra? I'm really worried that TM Roh might lose money by making such a huge upgrade. It didn't reduce the battery capacity or the main camera. It's so considerate. I'm willing to buy 10 units ! And you? pic.twitter.com/IWutCQxlUh — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2025

Though the potentially familiar battery size in Samsung's latest flagship is leaving users frustrated and disappointed, some argue that Samsung might be shifting the focus to software and improvements in wired charging speed.

Whether these improvements are enough to mitigate users' expressed concerns about the new flagship's battery capacity remains to be seen, as a significant portion of the Android community is calling for a larger battery capacity as new features require more power.

The Market

This approach from Samsung may hint at a harmony between risk and innovation, but it also gives competitors the chance to smash the giant in battery performance. Forbes' report that Apple's iPhone 18 could feature a massive new battery could put Samsung at a competitive disadvantage too significant to scale.

In 2025, as many of Samsung's high-end Android competitors are rolling out their newest devices that boast higher battery capacity, the tech giant's decision to hold on to S25's capacity can suggest that Samsung may be prioritising design refinements (with S26 Ultra's lighter weight) or incremental upgrades they have yet to announce.

As users often point out that battery life is essential and should be prioritised, the S26 Ultra could be a missed opportunity. Samsung's decision to prioritise design refinements over marginal improvements to battery life can undermine trust among users who consider long battery life non-negotiable.

Given this dilemma about whether Samsung's battery-life approach can still meet modern power users' demands, the pressure is mounting on Samsung to improve its marketing strategies ahead of the release of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. This means leaning more on aspects that matter, such as AI features, display quality, hardware upgrades, and even performance.

This strategy may come with its own risks: if and when Android giants start offering superior battery life, among other performance upgrades, Samsung's flagship can flop this year, opening the door for other competitors to make a mark and push Samsung to the bottom of the chain.

The Takeaway

Samsung's bold move paints a picture of polishing rather than revolutionising. The Galaxy S26 Ultra's release has the anticipation continuing to grow, especially since the leaks have shown significant changes, or lack thereof, in the flagship.

Samsung's decision, should this be confirmed in its flagship release early next year, is a bold move to disrupt the status quo. But the question remains: will the public welcome this change the way Samsung hopes?