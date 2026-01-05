It is CES week, and it's time for the entire tech world to go bananas. The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has, for many years, been where the biggest names in technology unveil their latest products and set the tone for the year ahead.

But things just got interesting, as in 2026, there is one big war that has everyone talking because almost everyone uses televisions everywhere. Indeed, the huge TV war between Samsung and LG is at its peak.

Both Korean giants will showcase brand new television technologies that promise brighter displays, smarter integrations and new form factors made to win the living room crown. Now, with new trends going across OLED, Mini LED, micro RGB and AI enhanced features, this year's CES feels like a watershed moment for the TV industry.

What to Expect at CES 2026

It is the biggest tech fest in the world. CES 2026 officially runs from 6 to 9 January in Las Vegas and, as usual, draws thousands of companies and media from around the world.

Tech enthusiasts expect this year's show to emphasise next generation displays, AI upgrades, smart home integration and startling form factors throughout consumer electronics. Moreover, beyond televisions, absolutely massive announcements are anticipated in laptops, gaming hardware, robotics and even health tech. There is even promise of super powered sound systems, smart appliances and displays embedded into everyday environments.

Both Samsung and LG are expected to bring their strongest lineups yet at CES 2026. Reports say that these companies will not just update specs but also full on compete on concepts that change how we think about TVs and screens.

Samsung vs LG at CES 2026

It's possible that right now in your home, your TV is either from Samsung or LG, as these two are two of the most dominant in the game. Now they are taking it to the next level, as the main part of this year's television showdown is the advanced TV systems that Samsung and LG are promoting. Each has its own priorities, it seems, which shows different interpretations of what the future living room should look like.

Now, Samsung's top technology at CES 2026 is based on its QD-OLED panels that promise unbelievable brightness for self emissive displays. According to previews from Samsung Display, the new panels are rated up to 4,500 nits peak brightness and aim to deliver richer colour and higher perceptual luminosity than current OLED TVs. Samsung reportedly credits the panel's use of separate RGB sub-pixel control for these gains, which could make HDR content look more vivid and real than ever. Furthermore, these panels are expected to feature in new Samsung models and also in third party brands that source Samsung Display technology.

That's not all, as in addition to raw brightness improvements, Samsung is expanding its Micro RGB TV lineup for 2026. These micro RGB models, defined by more tightly controlled RGB light sources, plan to improve colour accuracy and motion clarity across a bunch of screen sizes. This clearly shows Samsung's continued investment in premium LCD-based display technologies as a complement to its OLED offerings.

LG, on the other hand, is taking a slightly different but equally impressive direction. The company's marquee announcement ahead of CES 2026 is its canvas-style Gallery TV, made to fit perfectly into home interiors as both a television and an art display. Using Mini LED technology with customizable magnetic frames and a very specific Gallery Mode, this screen can show curated artwork from LG's Gallery+ service when not in conventional viewing mode. Sp, the combination of curated art, AI made pictures, and glare reducing design allegedly plans to go to war with Samsung's 'The Frame' lifestyle series.

Finally, other than the art-focused Gallery TV, LG is also changing its overall display plan with innovations like enhanced micro RGB LCDs and state of the art OLED panels. Some previews reportedly show that LG's OLED tech will push brightness and lifespan while maintaining the deep blacks and contrast OLEDs are known for. So, by integrating AI processors and smart features across its webOS platform, LG plans to give TVs that are adaptable, intelligent and immersive. But who will win this war? It might come down to who presents better at CES 2026 and goes viral.