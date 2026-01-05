Sarah Ferguson has admitted she once harboured 'concerns' about what her ex-husband, Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was doing while serving in the Royal Navy, according to a new account recalling their early marriage.

English broadcaster and journalist Dame Jenni Murray wrote in Saga Magazine that she spoke with the former Duchess of York in 1989, just three years after Ferguson married Andrew on 23 July 1986.

Murray's Recollection of a Lonely Duchess

Murray recalled travelling to Buckingham Palace to interview the Duchess during the release of her first children's book, Budgie: The Little Helicopter.

She described Ferguson as 'a lonely, deeply unhappy woman.' She also expressed her concerns about Andrew, whom she hardly sees during that time because of his naval duties.

'It became apparent quickly that I was talking to a lonely deeply unhappy woman who made no secret - privately, but not on tape - of her concerns about her husband,' she continued.

'She was alone with the child and always wondered what he was up to and with whom,' the broadcaster wrote further.

Murray also mentioned that she was not surprised when the marriage ended after a few years. Andrew and Fergie divorced in 1996, after Queen Elizabeth II's third child was introduced to convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew's Associations and Their Aftermath

The broadcaster also presumed that Fergie was not happy about her then-husband's friendship with the convicted couple, but she decided to stay close to the royal family for a life of glamour.

She also maintained a relationship with Andrew, the father of her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which brought certain benefits. This reportedly included assistance from Epstein during one of Ferguson's personal financial crises.

Murray did not specify which part of Andrew's life deeply concerned the 66-year-old former royal family member.

Fergie's Reported 'Royal Plea'

A report from OK! Magazine claimed that Fergie's personal Christmas cards for the royal family looked more like 'begging letters' than the normal festive greetings.

The former Duchess of York allegedly sent the cards while her ex-husband has an ongoing feud with the Palace due to his involvement with Epstein.

According to a source, 'Sarah has been including apologies in the cards, expressing regret for past events involving the House of York.'

Ferguson and Andrew were stripped of their royal titles in October 2025 due to their links with Epstein. They are no longer permitted to use the titles 'prince' and 'princess', among others. Andrew also stepped back from his role as a Counsellor of State after quitting royal duties.

Silence Amid Renewed Scrutiny

The insider also said that the letter's tone sounded effusive and seemed to be cringey. 'She even sent one to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Considering it was Charles who stripped her and Andrew of their royal titles, it just seems embarrassingly desperate and like a better letter,' the report shared.

The report further suggested Ferguson remains eager to maintain proximity to the royal family, even if it requires enduring public humiliation.

Ferguson has yet to publicly address the claims or clarify the nature of her past concerns about Andrew.