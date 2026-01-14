Actor Timothy Busfield, 68, has come under intense public scrutiny after surrendering to police in New Mexico over alleged child abuse charges, with many online critics dismissing his claims of innocence as unconvincing and 'scared'.

As reported by OK! Magazine, the actor, best known for his roles in Thirtysomething and The West Wing, turned himself in on Jan. 13 following the issuance of an arrest warrant connected to allegations involving two child actors. Before heading to authorities, Busfield shared a video statement via TMZ in which he strongly denied all accusations, describing them as 'horrible' and insisting he would be cleared.

However, the video quickly went viral and sparked a wave of backlash across social media platforms, with many viewers expressing scepticism about his denial and accusing him of appearing fearful rather than confident.

Viral Video Sparks Fierce Online Reaction

In the video filmed shortly before he surrendered, Busfield told viewers he had secured legal representation and intended to fight the allegations. 'I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys,' he said. 'And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong'.

Despite the denial, the response online was swift and polarised. One social media user commented, 'He sounds scared he knows he's in trouble,' while another wrote, 'Dude, everything about him reeks guilty'. Others were more measured, with one person noting, 'It's even scarier for him if he's innocent. The process is the punishment, whether innocent or guilty'. Still, harsher comments flooded platforms including X, with some calling for him to be jailed immediately.

According to reports, U.S. Marshalls were dispatched to locate Busfield after he failed to immediately turn himself in following the warrant being issued. He later surrendered voluntarily, a move that also drew commentary from observers questioning why the process took several days.

Details of the Allegations

Busfield has been charged with two counts of sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, involving two child actors under the age of 11. Authorities claim the alleged misconduct occurred while Busfield was directing an episode of the Fox television series The Cleaning Lady in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The show aired from January 2022 until June 2025, and the investigation reportedly began in November 2024. An arrest warrant was issued over the weekend prior to his surrender, prompting the involvement of the U.S. Marshals Service alongside the Albuquerque Police Department. Law enforcement officials have not released further details about the alleged victims, citing their age and privacy protections.

In his video message, Busfield appeared emotional as he addressed supporters directly. 'So hang in there, and hopefully I'm out real soon and back to work,' he said. 'I love everybody for supporting me. Thank you'. The actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is expected to face further court proceedings as the case progresses.