An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a Venezuelan man in the leg on Wednesday evening after being attacked with a snow shovel during an arrest operation in north Minneapolis.

The incident occurred exactly one week after ICE officer Jonathan Ross fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in the same city.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the shooting took place around 6:50 p.m. local time on 14 January during what it described as a 'targeted traffic stop' of the Venezuelan national, according to Fox News. DHS stated the man had been 'released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022'.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, crashed into a parked car, then ran on foot before being caught by the pursuing officer. A violent struggle ensued.

Three-Person Attack With Shovels And Broom Handles

At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.



In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed... — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

While the officer and suspect wrestled on the ground, two additional people emerged from a nearby apartment and joined the attack. They struck the federal agent with a snow shovel and broom handle, CBS Minnesota reported.

The original suspect broke free during the chaos and also began striking the officer with a shovel or broomstick, according to DHS.

'Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life,' the department stated. The suspect was hit in the leg.

All three suspects then barricaded themselves inside the apartment before being taken into custody. The wounded man and the injured ICE officer were both transported to the hospital. The City of Minneapolis confirmed the suspect's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Mayor Frey Blasts ICE as 'Disgusting and Intolerable'

Tonight a man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent on the Northside.



No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a late-night press conference where he condemned federal agents whilst urging protesters to remain peaceful.

'I've seen conduct from ICE that is disgusting and is intolerable,' Frey said, according to NBC News. 'If it were your city, it would be unacceptable there, too.'

He called the situation 'not sustainable', noting roughly 3,000 ICE agents are now deployed in Minneapolis and statewide. 'This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in,' he added.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirmed officers found a broom and snow shovel at the scene, but said he could not verify who allegedly used them. He also debunked social media rumours that a child had been involved in the incident.

Protests Erupt as Tensions Boil Over

More than 100 demonstrators gathered near the shooting site within hours, clashing with federal agents who deployed tear gas and flashbangs to disperse the crowds, NPR reported. Protesters threw fireworks, ice chunks, and snowballs at law enforcement officers.

O'Hara declared an unlawful assembly and urged people to 'leave immediately'. 'This is already a very tense situation, and we do not need this to escalate any further,' he warned.

The shooting occurred just 10 minutes before Minnesota Governor Tim Walz delivered a rare primetime address calling on President Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to 'end the occupation' of the state. Walz also encouraged Minnesotans to film ICE agents for use in potential future prosecutions.

DHS hit back at state and local leaders. 'This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota's top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organised resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement,' the department stated.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was more direct. 'Minnesota insurrection is a direct result of a FAILED governor and a TERRIBLE mayor encouraging violence against law enforcement,' he wrote on X. 'Walz and Frey - I'm focused on stopping YOU from your terrorism by whatever means necessary. This is not a threat. It's a promise.'

DHS reported that federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300 per cent increase in assaults during immigration enforcement operations.