The fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis last week has exploded into controversy after claims that the ICE agent involved, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding when allegedly struck by her vehicle were met with widespread scepticism online.

Footage circulating online appears to contradict the internal bleeding narrative, showing Ross upright and mobile immediately after the incident. The clash between official statements and public evidence has fuelled outrage, leaving many to question whether justice will be served in a case already marked as Minneapolis' first recorded homicide of 2026.

The Shooting That Sparked Outrage

On January 7, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, was fatally shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis. According to multiple reports, Ross fired three shots, one into the front windshield and two through the open driver's side window, as Good's vehicle passed. Footage analysed by USA TODAY suggests that Good's car was moving away from Ross at the time of the shots, raising doubts about the claim that she was driving directly at him.

Federal authorities, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, defended Ross' actions as self-defence. They argued that he feared for his life and the safety of other officers, claiming Good's vehicle posed a threat. Vice President JD Vance echoed the narrative online, saying Ross was endangered and acted appropriately. However, state and local officials have disagreed, calling for charges and condemning the fatal shooting.

The Controversial Injury Claim

In the days following the shooting, reports emerged that Ross suffered internal bleeding to his torso after being struck by Good's vehicle. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News that Ross had sustained the injury. The agent was taken to a hospital but released the same day.

Medically, internal bleeding occurs when blood vessels rupture, ranging from minor bruising to life-threatening trauma. Critics have argued that it is highly improbable for Ross to suffer serious internal bleeding from an incident in which he appears unharmed in witness videos. Social media erupted as users pointed out the apparent contradiction, mocking the claim and sharing clips of Ross walking freely and interacting with colleagues.

Many observers were particularly incensed that Ross fired multiple shots after appearing out of immediate danger, while the official narrative suggested he had been seriously injured. Online commentators wrote, 'We have eyes, and he was strutting free,' and, 'Medically speaking, you do not get internal bleeding from shooting a woman in the face and then pretending to have been run over.'

Video Footage Contradictions

Cellphone footage of the encounter has become central to public debate. The clips show Good's vehicle moving past Ross, with him stepping aside before firing. Analysts have noted that all three shots appear to have been fired after the vehicle had already moved out of immediate range, contradicting claims that Ross' life was under imminent threat.

The visual evidence has prompted a mix of reactions from officials, lawmakers, and the public. While federal authorities continue to defend Ross' account and describe the incident as self-defence, critics argue the footage tells a different story. Social media commentary has ranged from outrage to incredulity, with one post noting, 'The unarmed mother of three was gunned down, and yet we are asked to believe the officer suffered life-threatening internal bleeding. Fixed it for you, assholes.'

Public Backlash and Questions of Accountability

The internal bleeding claim has become a lightning rod for criticism. Internet users, journalists, and activists alike have questioned the credibility of official statements, noting the discrepancy between the medical reports and the videos circulating online. Many have highlighted that the mainstream media initially reported Ross was never hit, further fuelling scepticism.

Legal experts and civil rights advocates have also weighed in, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation. The debate has sparked broader discussions about law enforcement accountability, transparency, and the use of lethal force. With the case under scrutiny, the intersection of official narratives and publicly available evidence has made it a flashpoint for national debate.

As the video evidence continues to circulate online, Ross' internal bleeding claim remains a source of ridicule, while Renee Good's fatal shooting underscores the deep divisions surrounding the incident. Social media users have collectively dismissed the injury reports, leaving many to question the veracity of the official account.