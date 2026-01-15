The US Department of Homeland Security has confirmed that ICE agent Jonathan Ross suffered internal bleeding to his torso following an encounter with Renee Good's vehicle last week. However, medical experts emphasise that the term 'internal bleeding' covers a wide spectrum, including something as minor as a common bruise.

What Exactly Is Internal Bleeding?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, internal bleeding occurs when blood vessels burst, causing blood to collect inside the body rather than escaping through a wound. The severity of internal bleeding can vary dramatically, and medical professionals point out that the most common visible example is a bruise — which results when damaged blood vessels leak into surrounding skin tissue.

Healthcare providers classify internal bleeding into categories based on the volume of blood lost. A Class I haemorrhage involves less than 15% blood loss and typically causes no symptoms. In contrast, severe cases can lead to shock, organ failure, and death within minutes.

The distinction is crucial. For example, someone who bumps their arm and develops a purple mark has experienced internal bleeding, albeit minor. Similarly, a person with a ruptured spleen also has internal bleeding. The term alone does not indicate the medical urgency involved.

Ross Was Released the Same Day

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that Ross sustained internal bleeding to his torso during the incident on 7 January. The extent of the bleeding was not immediately clear. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem previously stated that Ross was hospitalised following the incident but was released later that same day.

This quick discharge has fuelled scepticism among critics. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey dismissed the injury claims, saying Ross's condition was comparable to something 'he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips.'

'Give me a break,' Frey told reporters. 'No, he was not run over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.'

Social Media Users Challenge the Diagnosis

The DHS announcement prompted immediate scepticism across social media platforms. When CBS News reported the internal bleeding diagnosis on X, users responded with pointed doubt.

'Medically speaking, you do not get internal bleeding from shooting a woman in the face, and then pretending to have been run over,' wrote X user Harry Eccles in reply to CBS. Eccles also attached a video.

Another user, Leslie Marshall, challenged the network: 'They would not have released him from the hospital if he was internally bleeding. He was released from the hospital very quickly.'

On Facebook, video footage posted by The Other 98% shows Ross walking steadily from the scene, prompting similar questions. 'I'd be interested to see the text he was sending as he walked away from the victim's vehicle,' commented Tiffany Paine. Another user noted, 'Having had broken toes, I can say I never walked like that right after.'

Why the Medical Definition Matters

The federal government has described Good's actions as 'an act of domestic terrorism' and maintained that Ross acted in self-defence when he fired three shots, hitting the 37-year-old mother in the head. Vice President JD Vance defended the agent on X, stating that 'his life was endangered and he fired in self-defence.'

However, the vague disclosure of 'internal bleeding' without clarifying its severity leaves important questions unanswered. A diagnosis that could range from a minor contusion to a life-threatening haemorrhage does little to clarify whether lethal force was proportionate.

According to a CNN poll released this week, 56% of Americans believe the shooting was an inappropriate use of force. Additionally, six federal prosecutors in Minnesota have resigned over the Justice Department's handling of the case.

For many observing this case unfold, understanding exactly what 'internal bleeding' entails may be vital in assessing whether the government's justification for the fatal shooting holds up — especially in a case that has divided public opinion and sparked intense debate over police and immigration enforcement.