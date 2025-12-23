Samsung Electronics is moving to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) as the central element of home technology at the upcoming CES 2026. This highlights how intelligent devices could redefine home life, transforming everyday lives.

The global tech leader from South Korea is gearing up for the 2026 CES on the 6th through the 9th of January at Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicking it off with its official trailer video. Consistent with Samsung's vision in implementing smart devices in home technology, the video ends with the slogan, 'Your Companion to AI Living'.

[CES 2026] Samsung Unveils The First Look 2026 Teaserhttps://t.co/1Tic02yT8V — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) December 23, 2025

What is CES?

The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) is a highly-anticipated tech event, showcasing breakthrough technologies. In their website, CES describes the event as a 'Global Stage for Innovation' where tech businesses and innovators gather to close deals and start partnerships. CES is expected to take over Las Vegas throughout the event week, with announcements expected to start the weekend before, as explained by Digital Trends.

Next year, the world's biggest tech show will launch in Las Vegas, with a roster of only the biggest names in technology attending. From 3D printing, drones, energy, cybersecurity, to home entertainment and office hardware, innovators in every industry will grace the annual tech event.

Samsung's Vision of AI

Each year, Samsung showcases new lines of televisions and home appliances in the CES 2026. This year, Samsung is expected to unveil its lineup of AI-Connected Living appliances.

Samsung's key highlights in the CES include its Bespoke AI lineup:

Bespoke AI AirDresser

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Bespoke AI JetBot Steam Ultra robot vacuum

The South Korean company aims to make smarter living available to homes with its enhanced Bespoke AI appliance lineup that promotes a 'seamless synergy' among the devices.

Samsung EVP & R&D Team for the Digital Appliances Business Head Jeong Seung Moon announces in the Samsung Newsroom prior to the unveiling of the improved smart appliances that 'This year, to enhance the living experience, we are unveiling our upgraded Air Dresser, Laundry Combo and WindFree Air Conditioner, developed by integrating valuable customer feedback and leveraging the R&D expertise we have accumulated over the years'.

He continues, 'Through our continuous innovation, we are elevating how users interact with their appliances on a day-to-day basis'.

One highlight confirmed by Samsung in a press release is the new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub with Google Gemini integration, according to a Gadgets 360 report, which also highlights the Bespoke AI Wine Cellar that uses an AI Vision System to track wine information.

Implications on Consumers

Integrating advanced AI into home devices could potentially change how homeowners and households perform even the most routine tasks. Automated chores from adaptive technology could promote time management, giving the public the freedom to choose how to spend their free time.

Samsung's vision of AI urges companies to aim for connected living spaces in the next few years, highlighting the need for intelligent companions in providing day-to-day assistance to homeowners. These AI-powered innovations might be the trend in home tech in the years to come, and with Samsung leading the pack, it's not long before other companies follow suit.