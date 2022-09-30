The 370th Lotto drawing happened on Thursday. The winning numbers were: 8, 11, 16, 26, and 47 and the Life Ball was 7. The drawing machine used was Excalibur 2, and the ball set was SFL6.

The national lottery website reported no one won the grand prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years in the September 29 drawing. However, one lucky player matched the 5 main numbers and won the runner-up prize winner of £10,000 per month for 1 year.

There were a total of 198,030 winners in this drawing. Thirty-nine players won £250 each for matching four main numbers and the life ball, and there were 349 players who matched four main numbers, earning them £50 each.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

Since 2004, the Big Lottery Fund has allocated over £9.4 Billion raised by the National Lottery to 130,000 "good causes" across the UK. In 2018, their annual report showed that 1 in 8 people in the UK has benefited from their projects.

The Set for Life draw takes place at 8 pm every Monday and Thursday. Players can cast their numbers daily until 11 pm or 7:30 pm on draw days. Play continues after all draws at 9 pm.

Each Set for Life ticket costs £1.50. All interested players should choose five main numbers from 1 to 47 and one "Life Ball" from 1 to 10.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on Nov. 19, 1994. Of all the money spent by players, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.