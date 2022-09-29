The 2,793rd National Lottery Lotto draw happened at 8 P.M. on Wednesday. One lucky player won the jackpot of €5,070,357 for the September 28 drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 15, 20, 48, and 58, with 09 as the bonus ball. They used the Arthur lottery draw machine, and the ball set was 7.

The Lotto website provided a breakdown of all prizes and reported a whopping 605,733 winners who shared the £9,020,873 total prize fund. One of which won the runner-up prize of £1,000,000 for matching 5 numbers and the bonus ball.

If you think you might be a possible winner of this draw, you must complete a claim form and provide your ID. Winners can claim their prize from designated post offices, regional National Lottery centres, or by post. Call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 and arrange for your claim to be processed in person.

The Lotto Numbers website cites the most commonly drawn main numbers as 52,36,27,58,39 and 37. These numbers were chosen based on the times they've been selected in drawings from 2015 to 2022.

The first National Lottery draw was held on November 19 1994, when seven winners shared a jackpot of £5,874,778. A single ticket holder's most significant amount ever to be won was £42 million in 1996.

In April 2016, one of the biggest ever Lotto winners won £35m and chose to collect their winnings anonymously.

Though the odds of winning the lottery are estimated to be about one in 14 million, the Lotto is by far the most popular lottery in the country, with around 15 to 45 million tickets sold each draw. It is regulated by the Gambling Commission and is currently operated by the Camelot Group.

Lotto tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.