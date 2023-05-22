Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the current president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has been accused of sexually assaulting several female coaches and athletes.

No arrests have been made since Delhi Police questioned the 66-year-old, and recorded statements from seven wrestlers - including a minor have been taken. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who also serves as a Member of Parliament, has denied allegations against him.

The first protests took place in New Delhi on January 18, when a group of wrestlers staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar, an astronomical observation site only 2km from Parliament House. The ongoing sit-in protests, demanding Singh's "immediate arrest" are being led by Olympic bronze medal winners Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

Sakshi Malik, the first woman in India to win an Olympic medal in wrestling, said: "Indian girls are nervous and concerned. This is why we are determined to win this fight, so that every Indian girl can be encouraged to raise their voices."

"When we decided to come for the protest again, we thought about all the things. Our life and career will be at stake, but we cannot sit as liars," she added.

On May 7, security measures at the Jantar Matar were heightened after multiple leaders of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh visited the protest site to show their support for the wrestlers'. The sexual assault protesters have also received support from members of the Kirti Kisan Union, widely known as The Workers and Peasants Party (WPP), who joined the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

For more than 2 weeks, the women have been living in make-shift tents at the Jantar Mantar. Their camp is just minutes away from Parliament House. On May 17, the large group of protestors, including Commonwealth and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat, launched a march from Jantar Mantar to Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Central Dehli.

Vinesh Phogat told reporters in January, "Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president", continuing with, "I know at least 10 to 20 girls in the national camp who have come and told me their stories."

This month, the 28-year-old wrestler accused Delhi Police of brutality against the protesting athletes, saying, "The way they have made us suffer; I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country."

To celebrate their one month of protest, the group of athletes, together with farmer and labour unions, declared that they will be holding a candlelight march at India Gate.

The Olympic wrestler's, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat announced, "We want everyone to join us at India Gate on May 23 and support our movement. We have been sitting here for a month. The deadline for the case has passed... nothing has happened."

In Haryana's Mehan, initiating the next stage of the protest that calls for action against the WFI chief, elder members of the Khap Panchayat called for Singh to take a Narco Test. A Narco Test consists of using drugs to alter a subject's state of awareness. After the subject is in a sedated state, they are questioned.

On 22 May, Singh released a statement on Facebook, agreeing to do the Narco Test.

The statement translates to: "I'm ready to get my Narco Test, polygraph test or lie detector done but I want Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to have this test with me. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done then call the press and announce it. I promise them that I am ready for it too... Brijbhushan Sharan Singh MP Kaisarganj. I stand by my words today and I promise my countrymen to stay forever...."