Massachusetts Republican Shawn Oliver has suspended his campaign for lieutenant governor after being charged with drink-driving following a crash in which police say his car overturned and struck five parked vehicles in New Bedford.

Yet the 42-year-old city councillor will still appear on the 3 November ballot because the deadline to withdraw has passed.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue, Oliver's running mate, says he would seek Oliver's resignation if their ticket wins. Early voting is already underway, leaving voters with a candidate who is no longer campaigning but could still be elected.

The decision followed a Saturday night crash in which police said Oliver's vehicle struck five parked cars before overturning. Two of the parked vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Oliver was taken to hospital for treatment before police arrested him following an investigation. His arrest prompted a public request from Minogue to suspend his campaign.

Shawn Oliver Remains on Ballot Despite Campaign Halt

'After careful reflection, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Lieutenant Governor,' Oliver wrote in a statement posted on social media on Sunday.

'This election is too important to be overshadowed by personal matters. I want to sincerely thank everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and ask that my family's privacy be respected during this difficult time,' he added.

The announcement halted Oliver's campaigning but did not withdraw his candidacy. The deadline for removing candidates from the ballot passed in September, and ballot papers had already been printed when he announced his decision. Some Massachusetts voters had also cast their ballots.

As a result, Oliver remains listed alongside Minogue on the Republican ticket. If the pair win, Oliver could still become lieutenant governor despite having suspended his campaign.

Minogue has said he would then formally seek his running mate's resignation, but Oliver has not publicly agreed to that request.

The Republicans are challenging Democratic Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll in the 3 November election. The lieutenant governor serves on the Massachusetts Governor's Council and can exercise the governor's powers in circumstances prescribed by the state constitution.

Drink-Driving Charge After New Bedford Crash

New Bedford police said officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, 17 October, to a crash on Dartmouth Street. Oliver's vehicle had overturned after striking parked cars, according to the department. Police said five parked vehicles were involved, with two having 'sustained extensive damage'.

Oliver, a New Bedford city councillor and corrections officer, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said they investigated the scene and hospital before arresting him.

He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes violation and speeding. The allegations have not been proved, and the charges do not establish that alcohol caused the collision.

Oliver was booked at Ash Street Jail early on Sunday and released later that morning, according to Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux.

His arraignment was scheduled for Monday, 19 October, in New Bedford District Court. The hearing's outcome could not be independently confirmed at the time of publishing.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell described the allegations as 'deeply concerning' and said the public deserved an explanation from Oliver.

Mike Minogue Seeks Shawn Oliver's Resignation if Elected

Minogue urged Oliver to suspend his campaign before the announcement. 'I am extremely disappointed,' Minogue wrote in a public statement on X. He also said, 'There is no excuse for driving under the influence.'

'After speaking with Shawn, I am asking him to suspend his campaign immediately, and when elected, I will formally ask for his resignation,' Minogue said.

I am extremely disappointed. Shawn is lucky to be alive and lucky that no one innocent was hurt. There is no excuse for driving under the influence.



After speaking with Shawn, I am asking him to suspend his campaign immediately, and when elected, I will formally ask for his… — Mike Minogue | MA Gov Candidate (@mikeminoguema) October 18, 2026

The gubernatorial candidate said Oliver needed to prioritise his family and ensure that a similar incident did not occur again. He offered to help his running mate if he needed assistance.

Massachusetts Republican Party chair Amy Carnevale backed the decision to halt campaigning. 'Lives were put at risk and that is never acceptable,' she said. Carnevale also said the party would support Oliver in obtaining any help he needed, acknowledging that he was facing consequences following the incident.

The incident has also affected Oliver's work outside politics. The Massachusetts Department of Correction said he had been placed on restricted duties at the Massachusetts Treatment Center while officials reviewed the circumstances. The available reporting did not establish any change to his position on the New Bedford City Council.

Minogue's resignation request remains conditional on the Republican ticket winning the election. Oliver has not publicly agreed to step down if elected, and his criminal proceedings remain unresolved.

His name will still appear alongside Minogue's when Massachusetts voters choose their next governor and lieutenant governor on 3 November.