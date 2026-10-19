President Donald Trump's graphic remarks about Senator Jon Husted's physique have become an unlikely talking point in Ohio's closely fought Senate race, with Republicans turning the comments into jokes at a party hog roast in Greenville.

Husted, who is battling Democrat Sherrod Brown ahead of the 3 November midterm elections, acknowledged the president's remarks as he appealed for support. Fellow Republican Senator Bernie Moreno also joked about Trump's attention to his colleague's anatomy at the Darke County GOP event on Sunday.

The exchanges followed Trump's latest description of Husted at a rally in northern Kentucky on Saturday. They came as Husted campaigns against Brown in Ohio's Senate race in the final weeks before polling day.

Trump had previously discussed Husted's appearance at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, after learning more about his sporting background. Husted played football for the University of Dayton when the team won the Division III national title in 1989.

At the Ohio rally, Trump said he had looked Husted 'up and down' and remarked on his physique and hands.

Trump's Remarks About Jon Husted Become a GOP Talking Point

At Saturday's northern Kentucky rally, Trump again described examining the Republican senator's build. 'I examined his ass, and then I looked at his shoulders,' Trump said. He also mentioned Husted's feet, hand and jawline before describing a pat on the shoulder.

'I then patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I'm still recovering,' Trump said.

The subject followed Husted to Greenville the next day. Addressing fellow Republicans at the hog roast, the senator acknowledged the president's remarks without repeating the more personal descriptions.

'I know the president's been talking about me as a football player and a few other things these days,' Husted said, drawing laughter, according to CNN's account of the gathering.

The laughter came during a Republican event focused on mobilising voters ahead of the November election. Husted and other party officials used the occasion to encourage support for Republican candidates, including those competing in closely watched statewide races.

Bernie Moreno Jokes About Trump's Interest in Jon Husted

Moreno made the clearest reference to Trump's comments, contrasting the president's description of Husted with his own assessment of the senator.

'Unlike the president of the United States, I will not comment on his anatomy, but I will tell you that he's a really, really good senator,' Moreno told the gathering. Moreno said he needed Husted as a partner in Washington to advance the Republicans' agenda.

Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber, a Republican candidate for state attorney general, also referred to the president's remarks. Faber had served alongside Husted in the Ohio Legislature and used the football reference to praise his work as a lawmaker.

'You heard the president talk about his football prowess,' Faber said. 'Yeah, he was a darn good athlete, but he was an even better legislator.'

Jon Husted Faces Sherrod Brown as Midterm Election Nears

Trump's discussion of politicians' appearances has not been limited to Husted. At a rally in Georgia on Friday, he compared Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff's looks with those of Republican challenger Mike Collins.

'I actually think Mike Collins is a good-looking man, and he's all man,' Trump said, after disagreeing with a favourable description of Ossoff.

The president has also criticised the clothing choices of Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton, although he complimented Paxton's blue suit at a party convention in Dallas. 'Although tonight he looked very spiffy in his blue suit,' Trump said.

Trump has long used the phrase 'central casting' when praising the appearance of political figures. His recent comments about candidates in Ohio, Georgia and Texas reflect that established habit during the final weeks of the midterm campaign.

Tight Ohio Race Puts Spotlight Back on Policy

In Ohio, Husted is facing Brown, a former senator who lost his seat to Moreno in 2024. Brown is seeking a return to Washington, while Husted is campaigning to retain his seat. Their contest is among the closely watched Senate races ahead of the 3 November election.

At Sunday's gathering, Husted drew on his college football background to frame the final stretch of the campaign as the 'fourth quarter'. Moreno, meanwhile, explained why he wanted another Republican senator representing Ohio alongside him.

Despite joking about Trump's remarks, Moreno urged supporters to back Husted, telling the crowd he needed the senator as his partner 'to make sure that we finish the job that all of you wanted.'

Husted's campaign now has to convert the attention into votes. The next test comes when Ohioans decide whether the 'fourth quarter' belongs to him or Brown.