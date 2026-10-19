A Boston school security director has been charged with rape after a woman was allegedly assaulted and found naked and distressed beside a road on Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Edward Brown, 27, was arrested on 9 October at Boston Latin Academy, where he works as an assistant security director. He was arraigned on 13 October over the alleged attack on 15 August and has pleaded not guilty.

Police received two calls shortly before 1:00 am reporting a naked woman in distress near the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Oak Bluffs, where the alleged assault reportedly occurred.

The woman was taken to Martha's Vineyard Hospital, where she described the alleged attack to investigators. She has since returned to Ireland, her home country.

According to prosecutors, the woman had been at The Ritz bar with a friend when Brown allegedly approached her, groped her backside and attempted to buy her a drink. Brown was reportedly staying at the police barracks with a friend who serves as a state trooper on the island.

The woman told police she could not remember what happened after the encounter at the bar. She later recalled waking up naked in an unfamiliar room with Brown on top of her.

Prosecutors Describe Alleged Assault and Previous Complaints

During a court hearing, a prosecutor outlined the alleged assault and the woman's attempt to escape.

'She woke up face down and naked in a bed, she tried to get up but the man came back into the room and forced himself on her. The man held her down by the neck,' the prosecutor said.

The woman allegedly managed to flee by running down two flights of stairs before reaching the roadside, where passers-by found her minutes later.

Prosecutors also raised previous police reports involving Brown. Four reports were reportedly filed between March and August, involving harassment complaints made by two former girlfriends.

Both women were granted restraining orders, prosecutors said, adding that one remained active. Authorities further alleged that Brown possessed cocaine when he was arrested on 9 October.

However, his lawyer, Anthony R. Ellison, argued that his client had never previously been charged with a crime and described him as an upstanding citizen. Brown has denied the rape allegation by entering a not-guilty plea. The charge remains unproven, and he has not been convicted.

School District Places Brown on Administrative Leave

Brown posted $10,000 (£7,500) bond and was released under conditions requiring him to stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses and report to probation authorities. He is due back in court on 3 December for a pre-trial hearing, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Boston Public Schools has placed Brown on administrative leave while awaiting a termination hearing. He had worked as an assistant security director in the district for two years, earning a reported annual salary of $117,000 (£87,750).

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu condemned the allegations and emphasised the importance of protecting students and school communities.

'These allegations are absolutely horrific,' Wu said. 'We need to ensure that every single one of our students and our school communities has high standards with safety and support surround them so obviously we are incredibly disturbed.'

The case has drawn attention to safeguarding and accountability among school personnel. Brown remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty as the legal proceedings continue.