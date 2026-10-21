Atlanta rapper and social media personality Mercedes Reshard New, known online as Shawty Dred, has been indicted on 63 federal counts over an alleged scheme to divert millions of dollars in US food assistance benefits. The 39-year-old is accused of using stolen identities to control hundreds of accounts while posting images of private jets, luxury cars and stacks of cash.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment on 7 October, charging New with 46 counts of mail fraud, 15 counts of aggravated identity theft, one count of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) fraud and one count of illegal transactions involving access devices. SNAP is a federal programme that helps low-income households buy food.

New was among more than 40 defendants covered by a nationwide enforcement drive announced on 21 October. The Justice Department said the cases involved nearly $45 million (£33.75 million) in intended losses, including nearly $42 million (£31.5 million) linked to SNAP.

How Investigators Traced the Alleged Scheme

The alleged scheme ran from January 2020 to July 2026, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. Investigators linked New to more than 350 accounts allegedly created using stolen identities and traced more than 9,000 calls from associated telephone numbers to Georgia's interactive voice response system, which lets benefit recipients access account information.

An early review identified about $1.8 million (£1.35 million) in transactions involving linked benefit cards. Approximately $635,000 (£476,250) involved Shawty Dred LLC, an Atlanta business owned by New that had been authorised to accept SNAP benefits.

Between April 2024 and November 2025, New allegedly used fraudulently obtained electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards and a point-of-sale device associated with the business to obtain more than $660,000 (£495,000) in benefits. EBT cards let recipients access food assistance at authorised retailers.

The US Department of Agriculture revoked the business's authorisation in November 2025. About two weeks later, police arrested New at a Walmart in East Point, Georgia, on suspicion of selling SNAP benefits. Officers seized 14 EBT cards issued to other people.

Investigators later linked those cards to more than 350 hotline calls from the telephone number listed for Shawty Dred LLC. New allegedly arranged for replacement cards to be mailed to his store and other Atlanta-area addresses.

Prosecutors Set Out Multimillion-Dollar Loss Estimates

Prosecutors in the Northern District of Georgia allege that approximately $4.6 million (£3.45 million) was transferred into fraudulently established accounts and approximately $4 million (£3 million) was withdrawn using EBT cards.

The Justice Department's national announcement separately reported an estimated $4.4 million (£3.3 million) loss and linked more than 500 Georgia EBT cards to New. It did not explain the difference between that estimate and the district's figures.

The figures describe different aspects of the alleged scheme and should not be added together. The case is United States v. Mercedes New, No. 26-CR-473, in the Northern District of Georgia.

Private Jets, Luxury Cars and Social Media Posts

New's Instagram account, richlifeshawtydred, had more than two million followers, according to prosecutors' announcement. Posts described in the release showed private-jet travel, Rolls-Royce and Maybach vehicles, and large stacks of cash.

The account also featured posts disparaging other people as 'broke motherf****s', according to the department. New posted similar material on TikTok.

Investigators allege that New used stolen benefits to finance a luxury lifestyle. The posts do not, by themselves, establish the source of the money, and the charges remain allegations to be tested in court.

A Wider Federal Fraud Enforcement Drive

The case formed part of the Justice Department's first National USDA Benefits and Programme Fraud Enforcement Surge, conducted from 1 September to 21 October. The initiative brought together the department's National Fraud Enforcement Division, the US Department of Agriculture, its Office of Inspector General and federal and state law enforcement partners.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the operation targeted schemes that deprived Americans of benefits they relied on. USDA Inspector General John Walk also highlighted the alleged exploitation of food assistance intended for vulnerable households.

The wider effort supports the Trump administration's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, chaired by Vice-President JD Vance.

The nationwide loss figures are estimates of intended harm across multiple cases, not amounts recovered. The department has not announced a recovery or restitution figure for New's case.

New Remains in Federal Custody

New was arrested in Las Vegas on 13 October and remanded to the custody of the US Marshals Service pending further proceedings. The Justice Department's announcements did not give a trial date or include a response from New or his lawyers.

An indictment is an accusation, not a finding of guilt. Prosecutors must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and New remains presumed innocent unless and until convicted.