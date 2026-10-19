Parker James Wilde, 29, of Draper, Utah, faces federal securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering charges after an indictment unsealed on 13 October 2026 accused him of operating investment schemes that allegedly caused millions of dollars in losses to approximately 200 victims.

The charges follow a December 2025 civil judgment of approximately $7.9 million (approx. €7.04 million and £5.93 million) over an automated Amazon storefront scheme.

Nearly $3.93 million (approx. €3,503,163.70 and £2,949,956.25) of that judgment was conditionally suspended under the court's order.

Wilde previously admitted violating Utah consumer protection and business opportunity disclosure laws in the civil proceedings. Those admissions are separate from the federal criminal allegations, which have not been proved in court.

The US Department of Justice said the criminal investigation involved e-commerce and day-trading investments that Wilde allegedly promoted through social media displays of financial success and claims of specialist knowledge.

How the Amazon Store Investment Scheme Promised Passive Income

The earlier civil case centred on an offer to establish automated Amazon stores for customers seeking passive income. According to the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, Wilde marketed the services through Private Label Accelerator and Passive Ecom Ventures.

Customers paid substantial upfront consulting fees and inventory costs, expecting Wilde's businesses to establish and operate online storefronts on their behalf. Promotional materials promised thousands of dollars in monthly profits without requiring customers to manage the stores themselves.

The businesses also offered refunds if customers failed to recover their initial investment within the specified period. More than 200 customers entered contracts for the automated storefront services, according to the stipulated court order.

However, the Utah Division of Consumer Protection said its investigation had not identified a single customer for whom Wilde established a profitable Amazon store. Many customers never received functioning storefronts or the refunds they had been promised.

State investigators also reported that bank records indicated consumer payments had been used to purchase cryptocurrency for Wilde's personal benefit and to pay his credit card debt.

On 17 December 2025, Utah's Fourth District Court entered a stipulated monetary judgment of $7,932,976.92 (approx. €7,070,000.00 and £5,960,000.00).

The order conditionally suspended $3,932,976.92 (approx. €3,505,423.00 and £2,953,000.00), subject to compliance requirements and a sworn statement concerning Wilde's financial circumstances.

The full judgment could become payable if Wilde failed to comply with the order's conditions. The court also permanently prohibited him from engaging in money-making opportunity schemes, telemarketing and certain business opportunity sales.

Amazon Store Investment Scheme Customers Describe Their Losses

Before the civil judgment, several customers said they had lost substantial sums after paying for automated Amazon stores that allegedly failed to generate the expected returns.

Brook Talbot, a Texas resident, said in February 2025 that he had lost approximately $106,000 (approx. €94,400 and £79,500). He said he had paid consulting fees and inventory costs for three products but had not received the returns or operational store he expected.

'Still no products. We're not getting updates anymore,' Talbot said. Talbot also questioned whether Wilde had employees available to respond to customers seeking information about their investments.

Amber Edmondson, another customer, described similar difficulties obtaining updates. She alleged that Wilde stopped responding, his team disappeared and the communication platform previously used by customers was shut down.

'His communication platform got shut down. Like everything halted. Nothing was selling. I was still getting lots of charges,' she told ABC4. Edmondson also alleged that Wilde attempted to charge $15,000 (approx. €13,370.00 and £11,260.00) to her card, but the transaction was declined, according to the broadcaster.

ABC4 reported that it contacted Wilde in February 2025. He declined an interview before the broadcaster's deadline, questioned the legitimacy of the request and offered to discuss the allegations later.

The customer accounts concern the earlier civil dispute. Available records do not establish whether Talbot and Edmondson are among the approximately 200 alleged victims identified in the federal criminal case.

Federal Fraud Charges Extend Beyond Amazon Store Investments

The federal indictment alleges that Wilde operated multiple investment schemes beginning in August 2021. Prosecutors say he solicited funds for an e-commerce venture while presenting an image of financial success and investment expertise.

According to the Department of Justice, Wilde also promoted a separate day-trading investment scheme, promising significant returns based on his claimed expertise in the cryptocurrency industry.

Federal authorities allege that investor money was used to support Wilde's personal lifestyle and create a misleading appearance of wealth and success. These accusations form part of the unresolved criminal proceedings.

The allegations concern approximately 200 victims, although authorities have not publicly established how many were also customers involved in the earlier civil case.

The Utah Division of Consumer Protection, the Utah Division of Securities and the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office are jointly investigating the federal case.

The outcome of the civil proceedings does not determine Wilde's criminal liability. He remains presumed innocent of the federal charges unless proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

A federal jury trial is scheduled for 18 December 2026 at the Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City. The date remains subject to possible changes as the criminal proceedings continue.