A Pennsylvania welfare supervisor has been accused of stealing more than $20,000 (£15,000) in food assistance benefits and exchanging electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards for crack cocaine, according to prosecutors.

Sheila McDonald, 46, of Pittsburgh, allegedly took 48 benefit cards while working at the Lehigh County Assistance Office in Allentown, where she was responsible for safeguarding the cards and coordinating their distribution.

Authorities allege that McDonald carried out more than 270 unauthorised transactions, resulting in the loss of $20,558.61 (£15,419) in benefits intended for eligible households.

The investigation began in November 2025 after four unauthorised transactions were detected on an EBT card that had never reached its intended recipient. Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan and Pennsylvania State Inspector General Michelle Henry subsequently outlined the allegations.

McDonald had worked at the office since January 2024 as a clerical supervisor and EBT coordinator. Her responsibilities allegedly gave her access not only to benefit cards but also to recipients' dates of birth and Social Security numbers, information investigators believe was used to activate missing cards.

Investigators Trace Card Activations and Purchases

Investigators allege that McDonald activated one missing EBT card by telephone on 7 November 2025, providing the intended recipient's birth date and the final four digits of their Social Security number.

Authorities also linked a telephone number associated with McDonald to the activation of that card and similar activity involving other benefit accounts.

Security footage obtained on 19 November allegedly showed McDonald using an EBT card to withdraw $20 (£15) in cash and make purchases at a grocery shop and a convenience store.

Investigators also interviewed a man who allegedly told them that McDonald repeatedly supplied him with EBT cards and their personal identification numbers (PINs) in exchange for crack cocaine.

The man reportedly suspected she had obtained the cards through her employment at the assistance office.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides eligible households with financial assistance to buy food through EBT cards. The alleged transactions therefore involved benefits intended to help recipients meet essential food expenses.

McDonald Faces Six Felony Charges

Following the discovery, state officials replaced EBT cards belonging to affected households to prevent further losses. McDonald was suspended and barred from accessing Pennsylvania Department of Human Services computer systems, authorities said.

A criminal complaint was filed against McDonald on 2 October before Magisterial District Judge Michael D'Amore. She faces six felony charges, including access device fraud, receiving stolen property, two theft offences and two related conspiracy counts.

The charges stem from allegations that she misused her official access to divert benefits and supply cards to another person in exchange for illegal drugs.

McDonald was taken into custody and was awaiting arraignment when authorities announced the case. A date for her preliminary hearing had not been listed.

The case has raised concerns about the security of public assistance systems and the potential consequences for households whose benefits are compromised. Replacing affected cards can prevent further unauthorised activity, although recipients may face disruption while their accounts are secured.

The allegations against McDonald have not been proven in court. Prosecutors must establish the charges through the criminal justice process as the case proceeds.