For nearly thirty years, he was the hip-thrusting, sunglasses-wearing embodiment of corporate excess, a man whose utility belt carried the only hydration Springfield ever seemed to crave.

But in a move that has stunned long-term fans of The Simpsons, the red cape has officially been hung up. Duffman, the boisterous mascot for Duff Beer, has thrust his last 'Oh yeah!', marking the end of an era for a character who has been a mainstay of the series since the late nineties.

The departure occurred during the season 37 episode Separation, a sharp-witted parody of the Apple TV+ hit Severance. In a scene that felt surprisingly grounded for the neon-coloured world of Matt Groening's creation, Barry Duffman, the man behind the myth, arrived at 742 Evergreen Terrace to deliver the news not just to Homer and Marge, but to the viewers at home.

It was a moment of meta-commentary that suggests the show is finally reckoning with the changing landscape of modern media.

The End Of Duffman: Corporate Reality Hits Springfield

Speaking in his trademark, high-energy third-person style, the character revealed that his corporate overlords had decided his time was up. 'The Duff Corporation has, uh, retired that character forever,' Barry declared with a hint of melancholy.

He went on to explain the cold, commercial logic behind the decision, noting that traditional advertising is becoming a relic of the past. 'All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots. Today's kids can't even sing the jingles.'

Voiced with infectious enthusiasm by Hank Azaria since his debut in the 1997 classic The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson, Duffman was more than just a background gag. He was a satire of the hyper-masculine marketing of the eighties and nineties.

His farewell storyline saw him attempt to recruit Homer into a shadowy organisation known as EOD, only to eventually 'deprogramme' himself. In a final, symbolic act, he abandoned his superhero persona for good, swapping the spandex for ordinary civilian clothes.

A Changing Cast: Why Duffman Is Part Of A Survival Trend

The retirement of Duffman is not an isolated incident; it appears to be part of a broader strategy by the show's writers to prune the sprawling population of Springfield. This trend has become increasingly evident throughout season 37.

Just two months ago, the show said a permanent goodbye to Alice Glick, the First Church organist who had been a recurring face for 35 seasons. Unlike Duffman's peaceful retirement, Mrs Glick met a more sudden end, passing away during a sermon.

This 'culling' of the extended cast has sparked intense debate among the fanbase. Some viewers appreciate the attempt to add stakes and narrative finality to a show that has run for nearly 40 years.

Others, however, worry that these departures are a symptom of a series struggling to maintain its identity as the core voice cast noticeably ages. We have seen similar exits recently with characters like Larry the Barfly, suggesting that no one in the background is truly safe anymore.

Can The Simpsons Survive Without Its Iconic Support Acts?

In June 2025, the series caused a stir by 'killing off' Marge Simpson, though fans were later relieved to find this occurred only in a non-canonical flash-forward.

Similarly, the long-standing villain Sideshow Bob, voiced by Kelsey Grammer, was offed in a 2023 Treehouse of Horror special. While these deaths don't affect the main timeline, they show a willingness to experiment with the show's mortality.

However, it isn't all about exits. The show has also leaned into nostalgia by reviving classic figures, such as Jacques, the suave French bowler from the show's earliest years.

As The Simpsons marches towards a potential fortieth season, the retirement of Duffman serves as a reminder that even in an animated world where no one ever ages, time eventually catches up with everyone.

For Barry Duffman, life after the cape has begun, leaving Springfield a little less 'ultra-smooth' than it used to be.