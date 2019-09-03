Royal Mai is honouring Sir Elton John's contribution to music by releasing a set of stamps on the rock icon. The 72-year-old musician became the second person to receive this honour after David Bowie, who got the same recognition in 2017.

Eight of the stamps will feature Sir John Elton's popular album covers including the 1972 breakthrough "Honky Chateau" that has the hit number "Rocket Man". The stamps will also include the cover photo of "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" and a photograph from "Caribou". The latter is known for its "The B**ch Is Back" and "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" numbers.

The other four stamps are available in miniature sheets. Royal Mail is celebrating John's live performances over five decades. They represented his 1973 performance at the Hammersmith Odeon, in London to his Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, in 2012.

The stamps also include one performance from his ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Madison Square Garden in New York, in 2018. Mirror has access to the images of all the stamps that Royal Mail released, to honour John's musical journey.

"Elton is one of the most successful British solo artists of all time. He has recorded some of the best-known songs in pop history such as Candle In The Wind and Rocket Man," said Philip Parker, spokesperson of Royal Mail. He also said that their stamps show some of his "most iconic albums" and they celebrate the "fantastic musical contribution" of Sir Elton John, Independent reports.

Meanwhile, Elton John who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1998, was elated on being given the honour by Royal Mail. "To say I was surprised when Royal Mail got in touch is an understatement. Never did I think I'd appear on a stamp...! It's wonderful, a great honour," he said.

The stamps and a range of other collectible products are available now.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will conclude in London in December 2020, at O2 Arena. He has sold 300 million records, making him the bestselling music artist in his five-decade musical career.