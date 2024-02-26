According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research institute, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided Ukraine with $74.3 billion in aid.

While the research does not reflect all US finances to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, considering the US has submitted the majority of its funds through appropriations bills, a huge $46.3 billion has been put to military aid.

How much aid has the US sent to Ukraine?

While Russia's army has been named one of the world's most powerful forces, much of the US financial aid has been put towards stocking weapons, training soldiers and obtaining intelligence that will support Ukraine in its ongoing battle with Russia.

A huge 25 per cent of the US financial support has gone to security assistance, providing Ukraine with the means to purchase infantry arms and equipment, air defence systems, artillery, manned air crafts, missiles, surveillance, tanks and armoured vehicles, coastal defence systems, satellite services, radar and communication hubs and other on-the-ground vehicles.

Due to increased electricity access, an improved harvest and additional government spending, Ukraine's economy grew by an estimated 4.8 per cent in 2023.

Despite the small growth, with more than seven million civilians forced into poverty and the nation facing a $39 billion black hole in its war budget, much of the US's pledge has been put towards rebuilding Ukraine's economy.

In recent weeks, the US Congress halted a new aid package that was headed to Ukraine. The fresh pledge, which included $61 billion, was blocked by the authorities after a failed vote.

Last month, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the lack of US funding was "impacting the flow of support".

Stoltenberg went on to acknowledge that the US was "by far the biggest ally" and "it's vital that they continue to provide support" to Kyiv.

How does the US aid to Ukraine compare to other recipients in 2022?

Earlier this year, EU leaders also signed off on a new legislation that would see a €50 billion funding package sent to Ukraine.

The multiyear financial support won an overall majority vote amongst EU members, despite Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán opposing the new pledge.

So far, 47 countries have sent financial support to Ukraine, including Canada, the UK and Australia.

How does the US aid to Ukraine compare to other recipients throughout history?

Since 2022, in just 24 months, the US's financial support to Ukraine has amounted to half of its financial support to Israel over the past 45 years.

Despite being a key partner throughout the production process of Israel's Iron Dome and making up around 15 per cent of Israel's defence budget, since 1979, the US has contributed around $148 billion to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

How much US spending has been put towards Ukraine?

According to the Institute for the Study of War, sending military assistance to Ukraine has allowed the US to modernise its own military and to be better prepared to fight its next war.

While the US has been named the largest donor to Ukraine, followed by Germany and the UK, when comparing the size of a nation's economy and the size of its donations to Ukraine, the US falls far behind several European countries.

In 2021, Estonia's GDP measured at $37.2 billion. Since 2022, the nation has pledged a huge €80 million to support Ukraine, equal to $88 million and

In 2021, the US's GDP measured at a staggering $23.32 trillion.