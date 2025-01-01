While much of the world has become more accepting of divorce, North Korea remains one of the few countries where it is heavily frowned upon. Now, a new ruling has further entrenched this stance, introducing severe punishments for those seeking to dissolve their marriages.

Labour Camps for Divorcing Couples

Reports from Radio Free Asia suggest that North Korea, under Kim Jong-un's leadership, has declared divorce an 'anti-socialist act'. Couples who divorce will now face harsh penalties, including imprisonment or six months in labour camps to 'atone' for their actions.

'I went to the Kimjongsuk County People's Court ... where 12 people received divorce decrees. Immediately after the verdict, they were transferred to the county labour training camp,' an anonymous North Korean resident told RFA Korean.

Divorce in North Korea is strictly controlled, requiring the consent of both spouses and government approval. The crackdown comes as divorce rates reportedly surged after the economic and social upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the same source, economic hardship following the pandemic led to an increase in divorces, prompting the government to impose harsher measures. 'Until last year, when a couple divorced, only the person who first filed for divorce was sent to a labour training camp. Starting this month, all divorced couples will be sent to labour training camps,' the resident added.

Marriage in North Korea: Tradition Meets Control

In North Korea, marriages are steeped in tradition. Women typically marry between the ages of 23 and 26, while men tie the knot between 27 and 30. Arranged marriages are common, with parents often seeking partners who meet three key criteria: membership in the Workers' Party, military service, and a quality education.

While traditional wedding customs dominate, some couples influenced by leaked South Korean media have attempted to adopt modern elements. This has prompted government crackdowns, with authorities enforcing censorship to maintain traditional norms.

Crackdown on Unmarried Couples

The government's strict control over personal relationships extends beyond marriage and divorce. Living together outside of marriage is also prohibited, with unwed couples subject to imprisonment in labour camps.

An RFA Korean report from 2023 revealed that unwed couples living together for less than a year face three months in a labour training camp.

These relationships are often labelled as '8.3 couples', a term derived from an August 1984 directive encouraging factories to recycle waste to meet profit targets. Over time, the phrase has come to describe partnerships lacking official recognition or involving extramarital affairs.

'Towards a Harmonious Society'

In 2023, North Korea launched an educational campaign aimed at discouraging divorce. Organised by the Socialist Women's Union, the campaign featured lectures under the theme 'Let's thoroughly eliminate the phenomenon of divorce and build a harmonious family, the cell of society.'

Authorities also resorted to public shaming, holding parents of divorcees accountable and penalising employers for high divorce rates among their staff. Despite these efforts, the divorce rate reportedly remained unchanged, leading to the introduction of harsher penalties.

Divorces in North Korea continue to be a contentious issue, with the government employing social pressure, punitive measures, and public shaming to curb the trend. However, the persistence of divorce reflects deeper social and economic challenges that such measures fail to address, leaving many families trapped between personal hardships and state-imposed expectations.