A new pair of smart glasses entering the market is drawing attention less for its augmented reality gimmicks and more for what it can do for adult content creators. The Mentra Live smart glasses are now on sale, and their standout feature is the ability to livestream directly to OnlyFans, allowing creators to broadcast first-person video straight from their own perspective.

As creator platforms continue to reward authenticity and immediacy, the launch highlights how wearable technology is increasingly being shaped around the needs of independent online performers rather than corporate or enterprise users.

Designed for Hands-Free Adult Content Consumption

Mentra Live is built around a lightweight camera integrated into everyday-looking glasses. For OnlyFans creators, this means their content can be streamed without holding a phone.

The point-of-view format offers a more immersive experience for subscribers, placing viewers directly in the creator's line of sight. This style of content has become increasingly popular on subscription platforms, where exclusivity and intimacy often matter more than high production values.

The glasses connect to a smartphone app that manages streaming destinations and settings, making it easier for wearers to set them up.

Direct Streaming to OnlyFans

Unlike many wearable cameras that restrict livestreaming to mainstream platforms such as YouTube or Instagram, Mentra Live explicitly supports streaming to OnlyFans. This is made possible through its flexible software system, which does not lock users into a single ecosystem.

This enables creators to broadcast live sessions for their subscribers, all while remaining mobile. It also opens up possibilities that are difficult to achieve with traditional filming equipment.

The glasses can also be used to watch Twitch livestreams, but OnlyFans compatibility is clearly a major selling point driving interest in the product.

Open Software and Creator Control

Mentra Live runs on an open-source operating system, giving creators and developers more control over how the device functions. This approach contrasts with many consumer wearables that tightly restrict software and limit customisation.

For OnlyFans creators, this could eventually mean tailored tools for moderation, chat interaction or content management built specifically for adult subscription platforms. The open design also reduces the risk of sudden feature removals that often occur when mainstream platforms change their policies around adult content.

Battery Life and Practical Limits

Livestreaming from a wearable device comes with tradeoffs. Mentra Live offers around 40 minutes of continuous livestreaming on a single charge, with additional power available through its charging case.

While this may not support extended sessions without breaks, it aligns with shorter, premium live experiences often favoured by subscription audiences. The lack of an internal display helps keep the device light and discreet, prioritising comfort while watching and filming.

The glasses are currently priced at $299 (£223.32) depending on configuration, with orders being accepted online and shipping expected to roll out in batches over the coming months. As of now, Mentra only ships to customers in the US.

A Sign of Where Creator Tech Is Headed

The release of smart glasses capable of livestreaming OnlyFans content reflects a broader shift in technology development. Increasingly, tools are being built directly for creators who monetise personal experiences rather than mass audiences.

Mentra Live may not appeal to everyone, but for OnlyFans creators seeking more immersive and flexible ways to connect with subscribers, it represents a clear step towards wearable, creator-first technology that places control firmly in the hands of the user.