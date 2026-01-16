Social media broke out as 4 astronauts returned from space, with reports of a meteor hitting Earth. Early on the morning of 15 January 2026, people across California were jolted awake by an unbelievable sight in the night sky. A blazing trail of light, glowing brighter than most shooting stars, went across the heavens above San Francisco, Los Angeles and other coastal cities.

No, it was not a meteor shower or a trick of the atmosphere, but the successful return of SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft as it re-entered Earth's atmosphere and went towards a planned splashdown off the Pacific coast. For a brief moment, millions of people paused to watch and record this insane aerospace event, which NASA and SpaceX livestreamed and immediately went viral on social media.

Indeed, SpaceX's creation once again went viral, and Elon Musk reacted, but in case you do not know, the Dragon capsule's success was not just accidental.

What the SpaceX Dragon Capsule Actually Is

It's so futuristic, it might be straight out of Star Wars. The SpaceX Dragon capsule is a big achievement in space transportation technology. Developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, the Dragon is a reusable spacecraft designed to carry astronauts and cargo between Earth and low Earth orbit.

Now, the current version, known as Crew Dragon or Dragon 2, builds on earlier iterations that initially carried only supplies. The spacecraft is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme, which plans to reduce the cost of spaceflight and foster commercial innovation. Unlike traditional capsules, which were designed for single use, Dragon's reusability is the main attraction to SpaceX's cost-saving model.

Dragon and @NASA’s Crew-11 return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of California pic.twitter.com/Kc7c6VX14A — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 15, 2026

Moreover, it is launched on a Falcon 9 rocket, rides into orbit, docks autonomously with the International Space Station (ISS), and then returns to Earth, where specially designed heat shields protect it as it blazes back through the atmosphere. After splashdown, helicopters and recovery ships retrieve the capsule and crew.

Furthermore, the Dragon capsule is capable of carrying up to seven astronauts, though most NASA missions carry four. Inside, it offers modern avionics, emergency abort systems, life support and touchscreen controls. On recent missions, the capsule has transformed from a workhorse of cargo to a sophisticated human-rated vehicle. Its protective shell, while super strong, is only the first line of defence.

As the capsule re-enters at more than 27,000 kilometres per hour, the surrounding air is compressed against its heat shield and becomes superheated, forming a glowing plasma cocoon. This makes the capsule appear like an enormous comet flying across the sky, usually visible from great distances and leaving observers in awe. Across multiple missions, Dragon capsules have completed hundreds of days in orbit, proving their durability and reusability.

Why SpaceX and NASA's Dragon Capsule Went Viral

The absolutely awesome event that broke the internet was the homecoming of the NASA Crew-11 mission aboard a Dragon capsule named Endeavour. After 167 days aboard the ISS, the four-strong crew began their descent back to Earth when the mission was cut short due to a medical issue affecting one astronaut.

Moreover, this is the first time in the ISS's 25-year history that a mission was ended early for health reasons, underscoring how human well-being remains paramount even in the most advanced space missions.

My first time seeing the @SpaceX Dragon @NASA Crew-11 Missjon Splashdown streaking across the Los Angeles sky.



so incredible. ad astra! pic.twitter.com/M0UUFAoCZF — David T Phung 🇺🇸 (@davidtphung) January 15, 2026

Then, soon after undocking, the Dragon capsule performed its controlled re-entry over the Pacific Ocean, descending through the Earth's atmosphere in a beautiful arc. The resulting plasma trail lit up the night sky, leading to countless eyewitness videos and social media posts as it tracked from northern to southern California before splashing down off the coast. The celebrated re-entry and apparent meteor-like appearance went viral across the internet.

Welcome home, Crew-11! At 3:41am ET (0841 UTC), the @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California. pic.twitter.com/8LFpdKwizc — NASA (@NASA) January 15, 2026

Finally, upon splashdown, the capsule deployed its parachutes to slow its descent and landed safely in the targeted zone. Then, recovery vessels recovered the spacecraft and the NASA crew, who were transported ashore for medical evaluation and rest.