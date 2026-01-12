Global smartphone manufacturers are pushing back against a sweeping set of proposed security rules in India that would require them to share sensitive source code with government authorities, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The plan has sparked quiet resistance from some of the world's biggest technology firms, who argue the measures are unprecedented and risk exposing closely guarded intellectual property.

The proposals come as India intensifies efforts to strengthen digital security in a market that now counts nearly 750 million smartphone users. With online fraud and data breaches on the rise, the government says tighter oversight of devices is necessary to protect consumers and the national infrastructure.

Government Push to Tighten Digital Security

At the heart of the debate is a draft framework known as the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements. As reported by Reuters, the standards lay out 83 separate security obligations for smartphone makers, many of which could become legally binding if approved first prepared in 2023.

Among the most contentious elements is a requirement for manufacturers to grant access to their source code, the foundational software instructions that allow devices to operate. Under the proposal, this code could be reviewed or tested in government-designated laboratories as part of vulnerability assessments.

Officials argue the measures are part of a broader push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration to enhance data protection. India's IT Secretary S. Krishnan has said that industry concerns will be considered and stressed that consultations are ongoing, suggesting it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

Industry Concerns Over Confidentiality and Feasibility

Technology companies see the situation very differently. Executives and industry representatives have warned that no major market currently obliges smartphone makers to disclose source code in this way.

They say the requirement could undermine trade secrets and create new security risks rather than reducing them.

Source code is among the most sensitive assets held by firms such as Apple, Samsung and Google. Historically, companies have resisted similar requests elsewhere, including from China and US law enforcement agencies.

Industry groups argue that once such material is shared, the risk of leaks or misuse increases significantly.

An industry document responding to the Indian proposals describes full source code review and analysis as incompatible with existing global practices. It also notes that regulators in Europe, North America, Australia and Africa do not impose comparable demands.

Wider Impact on Devices and Users

Beyond access to source code, the proposed rules would require manufacturers to make substantial software changes. These include ensuring that pre-installed apps can be removed by users and limiting background access to cameras and microphones to prevent potential abuse.

The draft standards also call for automatic and periodic malware scanning, advanced notification to authorities about major software updates, and the storage of device activity logs for at least a year. Manufacturers warn that these measures could have practical downsides, including reduced battery life, delays in rolling out urgent security patches, and insufficient storage on devices.

India has previously adjusted its stance in response to industry pressure, including withdrawing a requirement for a state-backed cyber safety app. However, it has also stood firm on other technology regulations when security concerns were cited.

With further meetings planned between officials and executives, the outcome remains uncertain. What is clear is that the proposals have opened a new front in the ongoing balancing act between national security ambitions and the global tech industry's insistence on protecting proprietary technology.